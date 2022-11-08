Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
ringsidenews.com
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory was called up to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a great start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory’s stock plummeting every week. He even failed to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, but he’s positive despite that.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
ringsidenews.com
Elias Thought Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In For The United States Title Was Bizzare
After winning the Money In The Bank contract earlier this summer, Austin Theory had a couple of failed attempts for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. He then teased going for the NXT Championship before deciding to cash in for the United States Championship with lackluster results. On the November 7th...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
ringsidenews.com
Gene Snitsky Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW This Week
Gene Snitsky made his debut in WWE back in 2004 and had a memorable run in WWE, but for all the wrong reasons. This included the time he punted a baby doll into the air back in 2006 and many other instances. He has long since retired, but also made an appearance backstage in WWE recently.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Addresses Fans After Announcing In-Ring Return
Saraya shocked the world when she appeared on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Ever since then, fans have been confused as to what role she will play in the company. After rumors about her in-ring return started doing the rounds, Saraya said she would address her in-ring clearance this week on Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Will Never Forget Seeing LeBron James Ringside At WWE RAW
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is no doubt one of the greatest and influential wrestlers to step foot in WWE. Austin was an integral part of the WWE’s attitude era, helping the company win the Monday Night Wars against WCW. Austin has definitely had some defining moments throughout his career but there’s one moment that he just can’t seem to forget.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Officially Retires 24/7 Title
The 24/7 Championship was a major part of WWE Monday Night Raw during Vince McMahon’s regime. Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer and completely scrapped plans for the strap. The title is now officially retired. For those wondering, the 24/7 Championship is no longer a part of...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Blasted For Meaning ‘Absolutely Nothing’ After WWE RAW Return
Mia Yim had a solid gimmick during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT, but none of that mattered after she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution. She was eventually released from the company last year. Yim came back recently, but Vince Russo was not a fan of her return at all.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Raking In Ridiculous Amount Of Money On Cameo
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Foley is also very opinionated, and this has gotten him backlash on numerous occasions. Mick Foley is currently bagging an insane amount of money on Cameo. With Mick Foley being the most paid athlete on Cameo, Mr. Socko may soon receive some extra cash.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With John Cena At WrestleMania
Logan Paul just put on a stellar match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite coming up short, he took Reigns to the limit. Now, it looks like he might be interested in facing another WWE legend at WrestleMania 39. WrestleVotes recently reported that John Cena should be making...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Gave John Cena His Blessing To Do Whatever He Can With WWE After His Retirement
John Cena’s Hollywood career halted his time in WWE. He hasn’t been around Vince McMahon’s former company on a regular basis in years, but there was a reason why he gave so much to WWE while he was around. Vince McMahon gave John Cena his big break,...
Comments / 0