UConn men’s basketball is in the win column to start the year, earning an 85-54 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. Ranked No. 350 by KenPom pregame and playing in their first Division I game, the Huskies were expected to dominate physically and they did, with a sizable rebounding margin and impacts by nearly everyone on the defensive end.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO