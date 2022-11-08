ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball victory over Stonehill

UConn men’s basketball is in the win column to start the year, earning an 85-54 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks. Ranked No. 350 by KenPom pregame and playing in their first Division I game, the Huskies were expected to dominate physically and they did, with a sizable rebounding margin and impacts by nearly everyone on the defensive end.
UConn men’s basketball dispatches Stonehill, 85-54

UConn men’s basketball took victory on opening night, handing the Stonehill Skyhawks an 85-54 loss in the first game of their Division I tenure at the XL Center on Monday night. Adama Sanogo led the way offensively with 19 points, adding six rebounds. He was one of four players...
