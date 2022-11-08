ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Powerball numbers finally revealed; $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket sold

By Olivia Kalentek, Rob Polansky, Eliza Kruczynski
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
WTNH

Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed

(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

4 CT residents win $50k in latest Powerball drawing

While no one in Connecticut secured the record-holding Powerball jackpot, four residents won $50,000 prizes on Tuesday, Connecticut Lottery officials announced. Of the 141,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut, four tickets won $50,000 and 79 won $100. No one in Connecticut took home $1 million prizes. One of the Nov. 7 Powerball tickets was sold by Chucky's in Norwich, according to CT Lottery's Winners list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
