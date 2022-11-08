Powerball numbers finally revealed; $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket sold

Read full article on original website
1 Powerball Ticket Sold in CA Won $2.04 Billion; 4 $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT
There was only one winning Powerball ticket for the last drawing, and the winning ticket was not sold in Connecticut, but there were four $50,000 winning tickets sold here. Those were the biggest prizes won in Connecticut. The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The $50,000 winning...
Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed
(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
4 CT residents win $50k in latest Powerball drawing
While no one in Connecticut secured the record-holding Powerball jackpot, four residents won $50,000 prizes on Tuesday, Connecticut Lottery officials announced. Of the 141,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut, four tickets won $50,000 and 79 won $100. No one in Connecticut took home $1 million prizes. One of the Nov. 7 Powerball tickets was sold by Chucky's in Norwich, according to CT Lottery's Winners list.
3 in CT win $50,000 Powerball prizes, but $1.9 billion jackpot remains
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Of the 139,588 winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing, three of them won $50,000 prizes. No one, however, took home the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot. The numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20. The...
Powerball drawing delayed Monday because of technical error
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues. "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com. The jackpot...
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
Winning lottery ticket from Market Basket claimed but winner’s name isn’t released
A ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize won from a drawing that took place in August was finally claimed on October 26. The winner chose to use J D Trust of Malden to claim their lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life in order to remain anonymous. Massachusetts...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
