Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams

Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon leaves with right hamstring tightness

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon left Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons with right hamstring tightness. Coming off the bench, Brogdon scored nine points and added two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes before leaving the game, playing only in the first half. The Celtics later announced...
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Jevon Carter’s stone cold response after career night in Bucks win without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday

The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night without the services of their big three – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Middleton, in particular, hasn’t played all year after he had surgery on his wrist. While fans probably scoffed and thought that the Bucks need not take the game as seriously as they could as they are only facing the Thunder, there are no easy games on the schedule.
Falcons-Panthers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 Player Props to Target

Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are pessimistic about the potential of a high-scoring shootout between Falcons and Panthers on Thursday Night Football due to inclement wind and rain in the forecast. Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, D’Onta Foreman, D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall will start in...
Clutch: Ingram leads Pelicans past Bulls

CHICAGO — — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram […]
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN

Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
