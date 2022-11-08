Read full article on original website
Related
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
wrestlingrumors.net
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Seth Rollins issues an open challenge for the United States title
Two days after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw will begin the build to their next big show, Survivor Series on Nov. 26. The theme of this year's Survivor Series is War Games, bringing the big spectacle of the classic NWA match to the WWE main roster after years of it being a major attraction for the NXT brand.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw
The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
Comments / 0