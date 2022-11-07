Read full article on original website
Victoria West football team keeps spirits high amid tragedy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria West High School community continues to mourn the loss of Diego Martinez, 18. The VWHS football head coach, Courtney Boyce, confirmed Diego was the individual involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash Monday evening. Since the crash, the Victoria Police Department has released a statement on the loss of Diego. The department recognized Diego’s previous membership...
Shiner baseball: Peterson to pitch in college at SHSU
Comanche senior Ryan Peterson has officially declared his collegiate plans. He signed with Sam Houston State University to play baseball in a signing ceremony Nov. 9 at Shiner High School. “Signing with Sam Houston State feels like I’m going to be with family down there,” Peterson said. “Coaches are great; our (signing) class is great. All of my teammates will be good. We will have a good time.”…
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft
A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
1 person dies after single-vehicle rollover crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 6 p.m. Monday emergency workers in Victoria responded to a crash scene involving an SUV that rolled over. Victoria Police Department Officer David Brogger says that the VPD and VFD are working a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of North Main Street. Officer Brogger says that a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street...
36-year-old suspect arrested on multiple charges following vehicle pursuit
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Monday morning, the El Campo Police Department, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended 36-year-old Mathew Mayo for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, UUMV, Fail to ID Fugitive and multiple warrants out of other agencies. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office received a call this morning for a stolen...
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez
INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Daniel Hobbins
Daniel Clifford “Dan” Hobbins, of Shiner, passed away peacefully at home the morning of September 26, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12 at Shiner Baptist Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. He was born on September 26, 1963...
Wilson County Sheriff's Office investigating crime scene and car crash, leading to closed intersection
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot in the leg in Wilson county and rushed to a San Antonio hospital. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning that they were working a crime scene at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324.
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Man found shot in leg inside pickup truck in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by a rifle early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call just after 3 a.m.at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324 and found a man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his leg.
UPDATE: Lone Tree structure fire remains under investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the local first responders worked a structure fire in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road that resulted in five residents being transported to local hospitals. When first responders arrived, they observed heavy smoke and flames coming out of the residence, and with the help of bystanders, they removed...
The advantages of a License to Carry
Last year, The Firearms Act of 2021 provided the right to carry firearms for most Texans over 21. New Texas Gun Permit applications fell drastically from nearly 39 thousand in June 2020 to just over five thousand in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lavaca County Judge and 12-year local License to Carry (LTC) Instructor Mark Myers said interest in gun licenses is once…
