Kiggans, Luria make final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
As voters head to the polls this Election Day, there's one race in Hampton Roads that's in the national spotlight. It's the matchup in Virginia's Second Congressional District, Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria versus Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans.

On Monday, both candidates were out making that last-minute push but in different ways. Jen Kiggans had a campaign rally at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach, which featured some big political names by her side including Governor Glenn Youngkin and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Together, they addressed how crucial Election Day is and the importance of voting.

The eyes of the nation are on this race, this is one seat republicans are hoping they can flip to take control of the house.

"There's a reason we're going to win, it's a very distinct reason, and what have we done for the past 19 months, we have talked about the issues that not just Virginians are caring about but the issues that each and every American has cared about. There's only one poll that matters and that's tomorrow so get out there and vote" said Jen Kiggans.

News 3 also caught up with Elaine Luria who is seeking her third term in office. She said she's very excited ahead of Tuesday. She started her Monday morning in Suffolk and then went to Chesapeake and finished her day in Virginia Beach to talk to voters.

"This election is incredibly important, I would say it's the most important election of my lifetime. The fact that there are so many things on the ballot such as protecting our democracy and speaking the truth about the attempts to essentially steal the last election, talking about a woman's right to choice, and talking about the vision we have for the future," Luria said. You know I spent the last 8 months out talking to those voters, letting them know about the work I've been doing over the course of my two terms in congress and I'm really confident it's resonating with people."

Stay with WTKR News 3 on air and online for the latest election results updates.

