Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
Tom Thibodeau 'Fired' as Knicks Coach - 'If'? An Absurd 'Hot Seat' Rumor
“I heard,'' an anonymous NBA scout allegedly said, "there was a real chance coach Tom Thibodeau would likely have been fired'' by the New York Knicks if ...''
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Mavericks Thursday, set to debut Cherry Blossom look
It's Cherry Blossom night for the Wizards. That means fans will get to see the squad donning new Cherry Blossom-inspired jerseys while playing on a Cherry Blossom-themed court. It'll be a fun matchup as the Wizards (5-6) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (6-4) at 7PM at Capital One Arena.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving suspension: Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Nets guard's reinstatement
Boston Celtics forward, Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving's reinstatement to the Brooklyn Nets. Furthermore, the Players Association plans to appeal Irving's suspension. In an interview with the Boston Globe...
ESPN
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
NBA
"He's A Really Smart Player" | Conley Thriving As The Man Leading Utah's Potent Offense
Before Utah faced off with Atlanta on Wednesday in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league, I tabbed the battle between Mike Conley and Dejounte Murray as the key matchup. Both are talented players, but their true greatness lies in their ability to be a calming...
NBA
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
Comments / 0