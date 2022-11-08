Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
baystatebanner.com
White grievance politics surfaces on City Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
whdh.com
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
WCVB
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male
LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
Reports of broken voting machines, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots among Election Day issues
On Election Day, sometimes, things don’t always go so smoothly. So far on Tuesday, at some Massachusetts polls, there have been reports of broken machines, election volunteers being harassed, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots and, reports of some City Clerks requiring an ID to vote, according to the Lawyers for Civil Rights.
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
WCVB
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
WCVB
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux wins election over longtime Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson
BOSTON — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, defeated Republican Tom Hodgson in the Bristol County Sheriff race, ousting the incumbent who has held the office for 25 years. Hodgson served as the Bristol County sheriff since May 1997, when he was first appointed to the position by Republican...
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
Quincy roofing contractor cited for OSHA violations for fifth time in eight years
QUINCY, Mass. — OSHA is coming down on a Quincy-based roofing contractor they say exposed workers to unsafe conditions on multiple occasions. The Roof Kings LLC was fined $137,196 for “four willful and two serious violations of workplace safety standards,” according to an OSHA spokesperson. Specifically, officials...
Comments / 1