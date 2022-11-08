Read full article on original website
WLNS
Democrats have control of Michigan House, Senate for first time in 40 years
Democrats promise major changes as they win MI legislature & Governor's Office
To try to put how unique Michigan’s 2022 election is into perspective, let’s talk about Diet Coke. Diet Coke has been around long enough to be an iconic beverage.
Detroit News
Buss: Democrats own abortion now
If there’s a political silver lining for conservatives in the wake of Proposal 3’s passage Tuesday night, it’s that abortion in Michigan now rests entirely in Democratic hands. Much like same-sex marriage in this state hasn’t been an issue Republicans have had to answer to since 2015,...
WNEM
Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
95.3 MNC
Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three
Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?
Detroit News
Nessel defeats DePerno in Michigan attorney general race
Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel will retain her seat for four more years after election returns showed the Plymouth Democrat with a strong lead over her Republican opponent Matt DePerno in the race to be Michigan's chief law enforcement officer. DePerno conceded the race just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in...
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Detroit News
Benson prevails over Karamo in Michigan Secretary of State race
Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will lead the state's election and driver's license and registration operations over the next four years after defeating Republican opponent Kristina Karamo in Tuesday's election. The Associated Press called the race for Benson shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, as the Detroit Democrat led...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Detroit News
Scholten defeats Gibbs in west Michigan U.S. House race
Grand Rapids — Democratic immigration attorney Hillary Scholten defeated Republican software engineer John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area since the 1970s. Scholten of Grand Rapids had 55% of the vote and Gibbs of Byron Center...
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Detroit News
What happens next for Michigan abortion access after Prop 3 victory?
Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 3 in Tuesday's election, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution that will take effect 45 days from Tuesday. The constitutional amendment was approved 57%-43% with 98% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results. The ballot proposition — which is considered “self-executing," meaning it doesn't...
Detroit News
Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans
In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
Rep. Tim Walberg wins Michigan’s 5th Congressional District race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP incumbent Tim Walberg is projected to win the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg. The Associated Press projected Walberg as the winner around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday night. Representative Walberg is not new to politics, having represented Michigan in...
