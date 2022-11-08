ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Buss: Democrats own abortion now

If there’s a political silver lining for conservatives in the wake of Proposal 3’s passage Tuesday night, it’s that abortion in Michigan now rests entirely in Democratic hands. Much like same-sex marriage in this state hasn’t been an issue Republicans have had to answer to since 2015,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Right to Life of Michigan issues statement on Proposal Three

Right to Life of Michigan has issued a strong statement condemning passage of Proposal Three which ensures the right to choose. Organization leaders say they’re deeply saddened by what they call the tragic passage. They say their efforts to educate voters were insurmountable by a larger coalition of billionaires...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Nessel defeats DePerno in Michigan attorney general race

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel will retain her seat for four more years after election returns showed the Plymouth Democrat with a strong lead over her Republican opponent Matt DePerno in the race to be Michigan's chief law enforcement officer. DePerno conceded the race just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Benson prevails over Karamo in Michigan Secretary of State race

Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will lead the state's election and driver's license and registration operations over the next four years after defeating Republican opponent Kristina Karamo in Tuesday's election. The Associated Press called the race for Benson shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, as the Detroit Democrat led...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Scholten defeats Gibbs in west Michigan U.S. House race

Grand Rapids — Democratic immigration attorney Hillary Scholten defeated Republican software engineer John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Democrat to represent the Grand Rapids area since the 1970s. Scholten of Grand Rapids had 55% of the vote and Gibbs of Byron Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

What happens next for Michigan abortion access after Prop 3 victory?

Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal 3 in Tuesday's election, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution that will take effect 45 days from Tuesday. The constitutional amendment was approved 57%-43% with 98% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results. The ballot proposition — which is considered “self-executing," meaning it doesn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans

In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy