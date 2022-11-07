Read full article on original website
Notice of Meeting Date Change 11/9/22
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF MEETING DATEMILLARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled meeting of November 2, 2022 for the Millard County Planning Commission has been rescheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices—71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah.
Fillmore City officials embrace PVC piping
Councilman says his research shows city is last among peers to allow plastic. Fillmore City council members narrowly approved allowing PVC piping to be installed in new residential, commercial and industrial projects within the city. Council members voted last week to approve PVC’s use after a business developer pitched the...
Job Announcement: Millard School District 11/9/22 B
Millard School District is accepting applications for the position of Head Girls Tennis Coach at Millard High School. The Head Tennis Coach is responsible for coaching student athletes in techniques and performance to prepare them for competition, and to motivate student athletes to develop an appreciation of the sport. The Head Coach is a liaison for related youth programs. The Head Coach is responsible for program budgets, expenditures, and fundraising efforts and for coordinating these efforts with the administration and finance office. Additional duties include off-season activities like camps, and summer season preparation.
Fillmore considers plan for resident deer
Will there soon be men with silenced .22s running around Fillmore in the dark of night?. It’s possible, since that’s one of three options available to the city regarding its growing population of resident deer. State wildlife officers presented the city with its options last week during a...
Delta OKs Center St. housing project
Local attorney partner in 14-unit, multi-family development; code snarls add twist. A new 14-unit multi-family development on South Center Street was approved by Delta City Council members last week, but not without a touch of controversy and some emotion. Local attorney Steve Styler presented the development to council members after...
