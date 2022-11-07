Millard School District is accepting applications for the position of Head Girls Tennis Coach at Millard High School. The Head Tennis Coach is responsible for coaching student athletes in techniques and performance to prepare them for competition, and to motivate student athletes to develop an appreciation of the sport. The Head Coach is a liaison for related youth programs. The Head Coach is responsible for program budgets, expenditures, and fundraising efforts and for coordinating these efforts with the administration and finance office. Additional duties include off-season activities like camps, and summer season preparation.

2 DAYS AGO