Earlier today came the surprising news that HBO had officially given the axe to Westworld and cancelled the series after four seasons. Though some were stunned by the revelation, the series had been seeing lower and lower ratings as its story continued to unfold, and with parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looking for countless ways to save money the cancellation shouldn't have been a shock. All that in mind however, the actual surprise of it all is that the cast for the series will still be paid for Westworld's fifth season even though none of it will be shot.

5 DAYS AGO