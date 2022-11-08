ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Ballots, voters and turnout: Election Day arrives again

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

In the last of three elections held in Tennessee this year, Blount Countians who missed early voting can cast their ballots today, Nov. 8. On the ballot, they’ll find candidates for state and city offices as well as questions about potential amendments to Tennessee’s constitution.

Some names on the ballot are likely familiar even to people who don’t follow politics or government too closely. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running for a second four-year term, and long-time East Tennessee politician Tim Burchett is asking voters to send him back to Washington, where he currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

But some items on the ballot are more obscure, even for committed politics watchers. State legislative contests and local elections can be a trouble spot, especially, with some people unsure even about whether they’re eligible to vote in certain races.

Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf told The Daily Times that she and others at the county election commission have recently fielded questions from voters asking why they didn’t receive a ballot for municipal races.

Her response, she said, is to confirm their address. The vast majority of such questions arise when voters are unaware that their home is outside city limits and renders them ineligible to vote in city races.

Sometimes local and state candidates also get confused about how their elections work. Knopf noted that in a previous race, a state representative candidate mistakenly planted signs outside a precinct where his name did not appear on any ballots.

Mistakes and misunderstandings aside, Knopf said, “I hope we have a great start to Election Day. Let’s make Election Day an event, because voting is critically important for everybody.”

The ballot(s)

Knowing where you live is one bar to clear. Knowing what you’re voting for is another.

Voters inside the county will be presented with different ballots based on their addresses, but every Tennessean will see certain options. Every voter will get to choose a candidate for governor, as well as whether to approve or reject four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution. The amendments pertain to issues including labor, providing for temporary incapacity or disability of the governor, the ability to elect religious ministers to state office and the state stance on slavery.

Blount County is represented in the Tennessee House of Representatives by Districts 8 and 20, both up for election.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jerome Moon is on the ballot against Dylan Kelley, who was disavowed by the Blount County Democratic Party after pleading guilty to domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Democrat Sue DuBois is contesting the seat as a certified write-in candidate.

Republican Bryan Richey is unopposed for the District 20 seat, after defeating incumbent Bob Ramsey in the August primary.

Residents of the city of Alcoa can vote for three of the five on-ballot city commission candidates. The Alcoa Board of Education has only two incumbents running for re-election to two seats.

In Maryville residents can make three selections among the four city council candidates on the ballot. Maryville voters also can cast their ballots for three out of five candidates in the school board election, with three Republicans and two Democrats.

In Louisville residents will choose between two candidates for mayor and among four choices for two aldermen positions.

Friendsville voters will be asked whether they will approve of or reject the sale of alcoholic beverages in retail package stores.

Turning out the vote

Motivating voters is a priority for both of the two major political parties in the county. In years without a presidential candidate on the ballot, the need to drive voter turnout is especially critical, as the number of voters for such elections tends to decline.

Blount County Democratic Party Chair Nathan Higdon noted that voter enthusiasm appeared to have increased since the Aug. 4 local general and state primary elections, which were marked by low turnout. He commented that interest from younger voters, particularly, has “exceeded expectations. It appears that November turnout is going to drastically outpace August, which is exciting because of everything on the ballot, but also disappointing that voters don’t weigh in on local elections.”

Higdon’s Republican counterpart, Scott Stuart, has also observed significant interest in the upcoming election. The party’s volunteer base is strong, he told The Daily Times. “This year in particular we have seen more people want to get involved,” he said. “People are concerned about the direction our country is headed under the leadership of President Biden and the Democratic Party.”

He also urged further engagement, saying, “Getting involved locally is a great way to support our local leadership and help keep Blount County and Tennessee on a strong path of conservative leadership.”

Voters can access a sample ballot online at www.blounttn.org/447/Elec tion-Commission. Polls are scheduled to be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Related
hardknoxwire.com

Republicans dominate as voters flock to the polls

The biggest surprise in Knox County on Election Day wasn’t the outcome of any specific race. It was, instead, the unexpected crowds that swarmed polling places, forcing some precincts to stay open long after the official 8 p.m. closing time. Although it took longer than expected to get Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers will maintain a comfortable majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means the primary election is largely considered the most competitive hurdle to securing a seat inside the General Assembly. For example, there were just 10 contested races in the Senate and 45 contested races in the House. Senate Speaker Randy McNally ran unopposed, while House Speaker Cameron Sexton went on to easily defeat his Democratic challenger Tuesday. The two are expected to maintain their powerfully influential positions in the upcoming legislative session that starts in January. It also means Democrats will continue having a difficult time advancing their legislative proposals, particularly issues touching on abortion, gun control and cannabis legalization.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Election 2022: The Results

The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day. In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon. At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees

NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

How to report voter fraud in Tennessee

TENNESSEE — Tennessee voters have two ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections to report fraud or other concerns: the Text to Report Voter Fraud system and the toll-free Official Election Hotline. “If any Tennesseans have questions or concerns about their voting experience, I encourage...
TENNESSEE STATE
Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

