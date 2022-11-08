Ballots, voters and turnout: Election Day arrives again

In the last of three elections held in Tennessee this year, Blount Countians who missed early voting can cast their ballots today, Nov. 8. On the ballot, they’ll find candidates for state and city offices as well as questions about potential amendments to Tennessee’s constitution.

Some names on the ballot are likely familiar even to people who don’t follow politics or government too closely. Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee is running for a second four-year term, and long-time East Tennessee politician Tim Burchett is asking voters to send him back to Washington, where he currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

But some items on the ballot are more obscure, even for committed politics watchers. State legislative contests and local elections can be a trouble spot, especially, with some people unsure even about whether they’re eligible to vote in certain races.

Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf told The Daily Times that she and others at the county election commission have recently fielded questions from voters asking why they didn’t receive a ballot for municipal races.

Her response, she said, is to confirm their address. The vast majority of such questions arise when voters are unaware that their home is outside city limits and renders them ineligible to vote in city races.

Sometimes local and state candidates also get confused about how their elections work. Knopf noted that in a previous race, a state representative candidate mistakenly planted signs outside a precinct where his name did not appear on any ballots.

Mistakes and misunderstandings aside, Knopf said, “I hope we have a great start to Election Day. Let’s make Election Day an event, because voting is critically important for everybody.”

The ballot(s)

Knowing where you live is one bar to clear. Knowing what you’re voting for is another.

Voters inside the county will be presented with different ballots based on their addresses, but every Tennessean will see certain options. Every voter will get to choose a candidate for governor, as well as whether to approve or reject four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution. The amendments pertain to issues including labor, providing for temporary incapacity or disability of the governor, the ability to elect religious ministers to state office and the state stance on slavery.

Blount County is represented in the Tennessee House of Representatives by Districts 8 and 20, both up for election.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jerome Moon is on the ballot against Dylan Kelley, who was disavowed by the Blount County Democratic Party after pleading guilty to domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Democrat Sue DuBois is contesting the seat as a certified write-in candidate.

Republican Bryan Richey is unopposed for the District 20 seat, after defeating incumbent Bob Ramsey in the August primary.

Residents of the city of Alcoa can vote for three of the five on-ballot city commission candidates. The Alcoa Board of Education has only two incumbents running for re-election to two seats.

In Maryville residents can make three selections among the four city council candidates on the ballot. Maryville voters also can cast their ballots for three out of five candidates in the school board election, with three Republicans and two Democrats.

In Louisville residents will choose between two candidates for mayor and among four choices for two aldermen positions.

Friendsville voters will be asked whether they will approve of or reject the sale of alcoholic beverages in retail package stores.

Turning out the vote

Motivating voters is a priority for both of the two major political parties in the county. In years without a presidential candidate on the ballot, the need to drive voter turnout is especially critical, as the number of voters for such elections tends to decline.

Blount County Democratic Party Chair Nathan Higdon noted that voter enthusiasm appeared to have increased since the Aug. 4 local general and state primary elections, which were marked by low turnout. He commented that interest from younger voters, particularly, has “exceeded expectations. It appears that November turnout is going to drastically outpace August, which is exciting because of everything on the ballot, but also disappointing that voters don’t weigh in on local elections.”

Higdon’s Republican counterpart, Scott Stuart, has also observed significant interest in the upcoming election. The party’s volunteer base is strong, he told The Daily Times. “This year in particular we have seen more people want to get involved,” he said. “People are concerned about the direction our country is headed under the leadership of President Biden and the Democratic Party.”

He also urged further engagement, saying, “Getting involved locally is a great way to support our local leadership and help keep Blount County and Tennessee on a strong path of conservative leadership.”

Voters can access a sample ballot online at www.blounttn.org/447/Elec tion-Commission. Polls are scheduled to be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.