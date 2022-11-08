ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Wildfire started from motorcycle accident burned section of national park

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO68T_0j2WMOVz00

Blount County Fire Protection District was the first to respond to a wildfire that has burned approximately 40 acres of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting Sunday, Nov. 6.

During a phone call with The Daily Times on Monday, Chief Doug McClanahan said a single vehicle motorcycle crash on the section of U.S. 129 known as The Dragon started the fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A release from the GSMNP confirmed the driver was not injured and escaped before the motorcycle erupted into flames. It adds that the driver of the motorcycle lost control and collided into the roadside.

Dry and windy conditions caused the fire to spread into the park, McClanahan added. He said Blount County assisted GSMNP crews with seven firefighters and three trucks until about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Mike Hatcher, one of the seven firefighters from Blount County, said the fire was completely located within the national park, but agencies don’t get boundary specific with emergencies such as a wildfire. Blount County is also generally able to respond quicker than park crews, Hatcher added.

When Blount County stopped assisting on Sunday night, Hatcher said about 40 acres had been contained with a fire line, a barrier between burned and unburned land, he explained. It is created by digging into the earth until dirt is exposed all around the flames, keeping them from spreading to vegetation.

A release from the GSMNP on Sunday evening stated the fire was located on the western boundary of the park, along U.S. 129 and approximately 2 miles from the intersection with Parson Branch Road. It was not near any hiking trails.

Approximately 40 wildland fire personnel with six engine crews, a helicopter crew, Cherokee National Forest hotshot crew, hand crews from the National Park Service Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone module, Graham and Blount counties assisted on Sunday. An updated release from the GSMNP on Monday evening, Nov. 7, stated 60 wildland firefighters and rainfall helped tame the fire on Monday.

The wildfire was 90% contained and on an estimated 40 acres, according to Monday’s report.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was managing traffic on U.S. 129 Sunday and had closed Parson Branch Road. Starting Monday, U.S. 129 was closed between Deals Gap, North Carolina, and the Tabcat Boat Launch area in Tennessee. It is expected to open today, Nov. 8, but Parson Branch Road will remain closed, according to the release.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

New River Highway wildfire burning 100 acres

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. This is a developing story. Download the WATE...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WBIR

Crews contain six-acre brush fire in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Gatlinburg spokesperson said that crews with the Gatlinburg Fire Department were working with the Sevier County Wildland Task Force to contain a small, six-acre brush fire. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the fire is 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. They said...
GATLINBURG, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fire crews work to suppress 30-acre wildfire in western end of park

On Sunday, November 6, at 11:37 a.m., Blount County notified Great Smoky Mountains National Park that an approximately five-acre wildfire was reported along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129 near mile marker 4.5. National Park Service wildland firefighters responded to the site, which is located approximately two miles west of the intersection of Highway 129 and the Parson Branch Road exit near Chilhowee Lake.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CREWS FIGHTING 170 ACRE BRUSH FIRE IN SEVIER COUNTY

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – On Sunday, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were still actively working to contain a fire that started Saturday. Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is approximately 170 acres and 85% contained.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
789
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy