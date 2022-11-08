Wildfire started from motorcycle accident burned section of national park

Blount County Fire Protection District was the first to respond to a wildfire that has burned approximately 40 acres of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park starting Sunday, Nov. 6.

During a phone call with The Daily Times on Monday, Chief Doug McClanahan said a single vehicle motorcycle crash on the section of U.S. 129 known as The Dragon started the fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A release from the GSMNP confirmed the driver was not injured and escaped before the motorcycle erupted into flames. It adds that the driver of the motorcycle lost control and collided into the roadside.

Dry and windy conditions caused the fire to spread into the park, McClanahan added. He said Blount County assisted GSMNP crews with seven firefighters and three trucks until about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Mike Hatcher, one of the seven firefighters from Blount County, said the fire was completely located within the national park, but agencies don’t get boundary specific with emergencies such as a wildfire. Blount County is also generally able to respond quicker than park crews, Hatcher added.

When Blount County stopped assisting on Sunday night, Hatcher said about 40 acres had been contained with a fire line, a barrier between burned and unburned land, he explained. It is created by digging into the earth until dirt is exposed all around the flames, keeping them from spreading to vegetation.

A release from the GSMNP on Sunday evening stated the fire was located on the western boundary of the park, along U.S. 129 and approximately 2 miles from the intersection with Parson Branch Road. It was not near any hiking trails.

Approximately 40 wildland fire personnel with six engine crews, a helicopter crew, Cherokee National Forest hotshot crew, hand crews from the National Park Service Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone module, Graham and Blount counties assisted on Sunday. An updated release from the GSMNP on Monday evening, Nov. 7, stated 60 wildland firefighters and rainfall helped tame the fire on Monday.

The wildfire was 90% contained and on an estimated 40 acres, according to Monday’s report.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was managing traffic on U.S. 129 Sunday and had closed Parson Branch Road. Starting Monday, U.S. 129 was closed between Deals Gap, North Carolina, and the Tabcat Boat Launch area in Tennessee. It is expected to open today, Nov. 8, but Parson Branch Road will remain closed, according to the release.