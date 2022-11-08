ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendsville, TN

Friendsville residents arrested on nine charges of animal cruelty

By By Ashley Depew
 2 days ago

Two Friendsville residents were charged Sunday, Nov. 6, with eight counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty after Blount County Sheriff’s deputies reported signs of abused dogs.

James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, both of Misty Valley Road, were each being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending 9 a.m. hearings Nov. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Deputies reported finding eight dogs and another dead on the Misty Valley Road property.

Blount County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person who was possibly intoxicated walking a dog on Dunlap Hollow Road with a gun showing from his shorts pocket. The deputies reported the man they found, later identified as Cardona, told them he had been bitten by the dog with him on a leash. The dog appeared to be calm and Cardona’s wounds were scabbed over and did not look like punctures, their reports stated.

Cardona allegedly said, “I don’t care what you do with the dog. Just shoot it.”

Because of a previous domestic dispute report involving Cardona and Bennett, deputies said they were concerned for her well-being.

A man who had been staying in a van near a camper Cardona and Bennett shared told deputies Cardona had been acting strangely Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to a BCSO report. At deputies’ request the man then phoned Bennett, who arrived and spoke with deputies.

After seeing that Bennett was safe, deputies received consent from Cardona and Bennett to search the property, BCSO reported.

One dog was reportedly chained to the front of Cardona and Bennett’s camper with no shelter, food or water. The report states that the dog was severely malnourished, and several other dogs in similar poor health were in the area.

In a fenced area of the property, deputies noted smelling decay and seeing a swarm of flies above what looked like a barrel used to burn items. Inside the barrel, the report states, deputies located a dead dog with what appeared to be burn marks.

In a wooden building on the property, deputies reported finding two young dogs. The building allegedly had no air flow, food or water, and the deputies called the conditions “grotesque.”

One dog that Cardona said was his service animal was inside the camper and in good health.

Blount County Animal Control took possession of seven of the dogs, and the eighth was reportedly given to someone else.

The Blount County Animal Center will be taking in the seven dogs, Wendy Lemons, a BCAC manager, told The Daily Times during a phone call Monday, Nov. 7. The shelter received one of the dogs on Monday and expects to receive the other six today, Nov. 8.

BCAC is able to take possession of animals once charges are filed, she said.

Once all are in good health, they will be available for adoption.

Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation takes donations that help fund medical treatment for animals at BCAC.

Maryville, TN
The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883.

