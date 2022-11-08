ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

In opener, Minnesota barely holds off Western Michigan

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVmFu_0j2WMB2Y00

Dawson Garcia scored 23 points to lead Minnesota to a 61-60 win over visiting Western Michigan in the season opener for both teams Monday night in Minneapolis.

Ta’Lon Cooper scored 17 points for Minnesota, which played without leading returning scorer and preseason all-Big Ten selection Jameson Battle, who is week-to-week after undergoing foot surgery last week.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 15 points and Seth Hubbard came off the bench to score 13 points in defeat for Western Michigan, which was playing its first game under new head coach Dwayne Stephens.

Minnesota held a 61-54 lead with 20 seconds remaining, but a 3-pointer by Western Michigan’s Markeese Hastings with eight seconds left and a 3-pointer as time expired by Norman made the final score a one-point game.

The Golden Gophers held a 41-30 lead with 17:08 remaining, but Western Michigan answered with a 7-1 run to cut the Minnesota lead to 42-37 with 12:20 left.

Minnesota built its lead back up to 11 at 56-45 on two Garcia free throws with 6:10 remaining, but Western Michigan didn’t go away, pulling back to within six at 56-50 with 3:40 left on a Hubbard 3-pointer.

But Garcia drained a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining to give Minnesota a 59-50 lead.

Norman hit a layup with 22 seconds left to bring Western Michigan back to within six points at 60-54, but Taurus Samuels hit a free throw to give Minnesota a three-possession lead at 61-54 with 20 seconds remaining.

The game was close in the first 15 minutes before Minnesota made a surge over the final five minutes of the first half.

With Minnesota holding a 25-24 lead, the Golden Gophers went on a 10-0 run over a span of 2:34 to take a 35-24 lead with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

Minnesota ultimately took a 35-26 lead at halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Gophers sign top recruits Dennis Evans, Cam Christie to 2023 class

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program signed its best class in several years on Wednesday, adding Cam Christie and Dennis Evans to the 2023 class. Ben Johnson, in his second season as a head coach, announced that he also added Erick Reader as a preferred walk-on,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink Seven on Signing Day

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter announced the addition of seven new Golden Gophers for the 2024 season Wednesday afternoon with the signing of National Letters of Intent. Joining Minnesota are Cameron Grayson (Noblesville, Ind.), Lucy Hooper (Valley Center, Kan.), Brooklyn Jones (Ramsey, Minn.), Lacie Lilyquist (Hudson, Wis.),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 10

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now bowl-eligible after securing their sixth win against Nebraska, improving their record to 6-3. Now we can finally turn our attention to bowl predictions!. A lot can happen in the next three weeks, so take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Three Additions to the Men's Basketball Program

University of Minnesota men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson has announced that Cameron Christie, Dennis Evans and Erick Reader will join the Golden Gopher program prior to the 2023-24 season. Christie and Evans have signed National Letters of Intent, while Reader is set to join the team as a preferred walk on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Election: MN Attorney General

Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What The Heck! This Daytime Minneapolis Carjacking Was Caught On Video!

I recently saw this video about a daylight carjacking caught on a home's security camera. It's just a reminder that you should always be paying attention to your surroundings!. Yesterday morning I was watching WCCO before football started and two of the guests were Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both Frey and O'Hara talked about Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement operation that is currently in place to curb crime across the city, and how it seems to be working with double-digit reductions in various crime categories.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
froggyweb.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy