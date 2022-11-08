ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

No. 23 Illinois powers past Eastern Illinois

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26euTl_0j2WM7at00

Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points, Coleman Hawkins had 23 and No. 23 Illinois clamped down on Eastern Illinois with swarming defense in an 87-57 victory Monday night in Champaign, Ill.

Shannon made 13 of 15 free throws and added eight rebounds. Hawkins scored 18 points in the first half with five 3-pointers. Dain Dainja came off the bench to post 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Hawkins had a game-high 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 5.9 points per game last year but showcased his scoring potential in a lineup loaded with new blood.

Kinyon Hodges led the Panthers with 14 points and five rebounds and Yaakema Rose had 10 points and four rebounds for Eastern Illinois.

Illinois kept its pressure defense on until the final minute and forced 18 turnovers while limiting the Panthers to 35 percent shooting (21 of 60).

Shannon converted an old-fashioned three-point play as part of an 8-0 run that put the Illini ahead 63-41 with 12:40 remaining.

Fellow transfer Matthew Mayer (Baylor) had seven points and four rebounds and freshman point guard Skyy Clark had three points, one assist and five turnovers in 23 minutes.

Illinois built a 15-point lead at halftime with six blocks — two from 6-foot-7 sophomore RJ Melendez — and a 27-14 advantage on the boards. The Illini went on to win the rebounding battle 53-30.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 525 | First impressions from Illini season opener

Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner discuss No. 23 Illinois basketball's 87-57 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois. The guys discuss the dynamic duo of Coleman Hawkins (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Terrence Shannon (24 points, 8 rebounds) and big nights off the bench from Dain Dainja (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Sencire Harris (9 points). The guys also discuss their impressions of the other freshmen, RJ Melendez and Matthew Mayer.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts who will take home the Purdue Cannon in Week 11

There’s going to be a fight for a trophy in the B1G in Week 11. Illinois and Purdue are going to be playing for the Purdue Cannon in Champaign on Saturday. Purdue has taken home the trophy twice in the last three years and is coming into the game on a two-game winning streak against the Fighting Illini. To give you an idea of how close this game can be, last season’s meeting was decided by a score of 13-9 in favor of the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
channel1450.com

Tornadoes Relaxed and Ready To Take On 3A State

We caught up with Taylorville volleyball after a busy week of sectional and super sectional action. History has been made, but the Tornadoes aren’t exactly happy with just getting there. We spoke with a few of the Tornadoes as they prep for the trip to 3A state on Friday.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur

November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

IL13th Congressional District candidates both expect victory

URBANA- Both candidates in Illinois’ redrawn 13th congressional district say their messages are connecting with voters. Republican Regan Deering and Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski both expect victory in Tuesday’s election. Deering says her team spent the last week visiting all the counties in the district. The former educator...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

2022 Shelby County Election Results

STEVE McCLURE (R) 8488 (100%) BRAD HALBROOK (R) 7648 (100%) RETAIN ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT SEATS. ILLINOIS FIFTH DISTRICT APPELLATE COURT WHARTON’S SEAT-OVERSTREET VACANCY. MIKE MCHANEY (R) 7394 (79%) BRIAN ROBERTS (D) 1936 (21%) MOWEAQUA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT PROPOSITION TO LEVY SPECIAL TAX FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE. YES 747...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service

If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
DANVILLE, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy