No. 25 Texas Tech blows out Northwestern State

Daniel Batcho had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Texas Tech extended its home winning streak to 22 games with a 73-49 season-opening victory against Northwestern State on Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for the Big 12 Conference’s Red Raiders, who put 11 players in the scoring column.

Texas Tech shot 52.2 percent (24 of 46) overall and 7 of 18 from beyond the arc. The Red Raiders outrebounded Northwestern State 43-31 and scored more points (28-8) in the paint.

Isaac Haney scored 16 points and Ja’Monta Black added 12 for the Demons of the Southland Conference. Northwestern State, which committed fewer turnovers (14-20) than Texas Tech, did not attempt a free throw until Haney sank one with 4:03 remaining.

Ahead by 20 points little more than two minutes into the second half, Texas Tech scored seven straight points. De’Vion Harmon (seven points) started the run with a 3-pointer and two free throws, before Robert Jennings (six points) added two foul shots.

Northwestern State was never closer than 20 points during the second half.

Texas Tech shot 66.7 percent, including 5 of 9 from 3-point territory, to build a 42-23 halftime advantage.

Obanor had all nine of his points, and Batcho added eight points and six rebounds.

The Demons were 5 of 16 from behind the arc and were outscored in the paint 18-2 before intermission.

The Red Raiders used a 15-2 run to grab a 20-10 lead at 10:59 of the first half. Pop Isaacs nailed two 3-pointers during the spurt, which gave Texas Tech the lead for good.

Texas Tech led 34-20 before Batcho scored six consecutive points to build a 20-point edge 51 seconds before halftime.

Corey Gipson made his debut as Northwestern State coach.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: