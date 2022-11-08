Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. The Isles don't disclose any injury information. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Alex Ovechkin makes more history, Bruins get torched for tone-deaf signing
Another weekend of NHL action is in the books. A couple of legends hit milestones on the ice, and a star put on a show in his home country. However, one team took center stage with a tone deaf personnel decision. Let's review the best highlights and the biggest storylines...
John Tortorella's return stirs memories of him coaching the Columbus Blue Jackets
Anyone who has played, coached or dealt with John Tortorella on a regular basis is used to answering the same question about the fiery former Blue Jackets coach. What was that like? “Uh, entertaining? I’d probably start there,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, who will face his former coach Thursday at Nationwide Arena for the first time...
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
NHL
Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and activated defenseman Alex Alexeyev from the injured non-roster list, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 24, made his Capitals season debut on Monday...
NHL
Pens Drop Caps, 4-1
Three Pittsburgh goals in the second period were enough to break the Pens' seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) on Wednesday night in Washington. The Pens became the fifth team to hang a crooked number on the board against the Caps in the second period this season, putting up three goals in just over seven minutes on their way to a 4-1 victory.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NHL
Tortorella focused on game, not sentimentality upon return to Columbus
VOORHEES, N.J. -- John Tortorella made it very clear he isn't interested in discussing the past. The Philadelphia Flyers coach enjoyed his six seasons in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets but isn't spending much time dwelling on his return to Nationwide Arena when the Flyers play the Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hart returns for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Bortuzzo placed on injured reserve for Blues; Andersen could remain out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart will return to start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7...
Capitals activate Alexander Alexeyev, reassign Lucas Johansen
After completing a conditioning stint in the minor leagues, Alexander Alexeyev is ready to return to the NHL. The Washington Capitals have activated the young defenseman off of injured reserve, while loaning Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears to make room. It’s a swap of first-rounders for the Capitals, as...
NBC Sports
Caps to activate Alexeyev while Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson progress
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Alexeyev will make his season debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the defenseman confirmed. Washington hasn’t yet made the official transaction to activate him off Long-Term Injured Reserve, which will require a corresponding move. “I’m pretty excited actually,” Alexeyev...
