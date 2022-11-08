Read full article on original website
No. 10 Alabama visits No. 11 Mississippi in SEC West clash
No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-2, 4-1, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Alabama by 11 1/2. Series record: Alabama leads 57-10-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Mississippi State vs. Georgia: A Look at the All-Time Series
How things have played out throughout history as Mississippi State prepares to face No. 1-ranked Georgia in Davis Wade Stadium.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss; Georgia vs. Mississippi State; here are some of the top SEC matchups this week
Tenth-ranked Alabama looks to regroup from losing two of three when it visits border rival and No. 11 Mississippi. The Tide have won the last six against the Rebels, who are coming off a bye after beating Texas A&M. Alabama is third in the SEC West and aims to avoid...
LSU heads to Arkansas with SEC West title within grasp
The LSU Tigers are in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) moved up to
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
Year 2 of the Mulkey era is underway, continues building a program to be a juggernaut in the future.
LSU, Kim Mulkey finish with No. 1 class in the country
On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National...
No. 1 2025 WR Caleb Cunningham talks LSU offer, visit
2025 Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County wide receiver Caleb Cunningham is fresh off an LSU visit this past weekend for the Alabama game.
LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025
Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.
NIL Deals of the Week: Gordon McKernan capitalizes on LSU win
There’s been lessons learned in the NIL Era. Maybe most important when it comes to deals: Brands love to capitalize on big-time moments. Take this week at LSU for example. The Tigers knocked off Alabama in Death Valley, catapulting them into the College Football Playoff conversation. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys made sure to cash in on it, signing Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams to endorsement contracts.
