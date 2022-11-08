ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

foxillinois.com

SHG football players reprimanded after Waterloo game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) High School football players are being reprimanded for urinating in public. It happened during their second round playoff game at Waterloo this past weekend. SHG Atheltic Director Bob Brenneisen tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois this was a huge mistake and the school is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois defeats Eastern Illinois in season opener

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois entering this game with high hopes and expectations as Big Ten regular season champions, from a season ago. Illinois ranked #23 in the country and projected to finish second in the Big Ten, behind Indiana. Illinois without Kofi Cockburn this year, who will be...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

District 186 approves 3-year teacher contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The District 186 School Board unanimously approved a 3-year agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The superintendent says some of the items that helped to get the approval from both groups include leveling out insurance payments and making sure that there are enough security guards at the schools to keep students and faculty safe.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Gold Star trees honoring fallen soldiers

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Civic Center, Central Illinois Regional Airport, and the Peoria Riverfront Museum are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families. The Civic Center and the Central Illinois Regional Airport have hosted a Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor for the past few...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Hot dog! Wienermobile returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is returning to the capital city. The hotdoggers will be making their way first to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. They'll be there passing out iconic Wienie Whistles, quizzing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Free ALPLM admission for US military on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United States military members can look forward to free admission to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) on Veterans Day. “President Lincoln wrote that we should give ‘honor to the soldier and the sailor everywhere who bears his country’s cause.’ The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is proud to do its small part in giving that honor,” said Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director. “We hope everyone who visits us that day will reflect on the sacrifices made by America’s veterans.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois man indicted for illegal deer harvesting

ASHLAND, Ill. (WICS) — A Cass County man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law, according to our media partner WLDS. John E. Harris, 60, of Ashland, was cited by Illinois Conversation Police on November 2, with five counts of unlawful selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300.
ASHLAND, IL
foxillinois.com

Lincoln Library hosting family reading night

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is hosting a family reading night this month. Family Reading Night Eve will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on November 16. There will be a live story time with guest readers, an opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog, and resources for families to build literacy skills.
LINCOLN, IL
foxillinois.com

Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
ROCHESTER, IL
foxillinois.com

ADM opens new North America Microbiology lab

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A new laboratory is opening in Decatur. North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility celebrated its opening on Monday. Officials say the new facility doubles ADM's current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its capabilities. The new facility will...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County. Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Casey's offering free coffee to military members

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Casey's General Store is offering free coffee to active service military members and military veterans. Eligible participants can pick up their coffee on Veterans day. Casey's is also accepting round-up donations on purchases to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots throughout November...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 causes delays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto Road was closed for several hours Tuesday night after a multi-vehicle crash. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 9 Troopers and first responders were on the scene near milepost 89, approximately 1 mile south of Toronto Road. All southbound traffic on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville Developmental Center building burns in alleged act of vandalism

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — South Jacksonville and Jacksonville fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday morning, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say the fire happened at the old Dietary building on the former grounds of the Jacksonville Developmental Center. WLDS reports the fire extended to the roof...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Police respond to shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

No charges for former Springfield officer after racist posts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer will not face charges after making "disturbing posts on social media." Controversy swirled around former officer Aaron Nichols on April 1 after being accused of posting racist comments on social media. After being made aware of alleged racist comments the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

