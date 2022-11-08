Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Tedisco declares victory in 44th Senate District
Senator Jim Tedisco has declared victory in the race for New York's 44th Senate district.
Meet Section III’s 4 girls soccer state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Girls soccer teams from New Hartford, Westhill, Sauquoit Valley and Cincinnatus will be chasing after state titles this weekend. All four of those Section III those schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday in the Cortland area.
Poll results: Who are the best Section III girls soccer scorers and goalies?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have made your choices on the best girls soccer players in Section III this fall. West Genesee, Central Valley Academy, Belleville Henderson and Herkimer each had players selected as the best scorer and goalie in their league this year.
Shenendehowa defensive end Smith looks to continue season after CBA match-up
CLIFTON PARK — Shenendehowa defensive end Cody Smith’s senior season will come to a close in a few weeks — and if he has his way, it will be four weeks from now. One of the biggest things standing in the way of him and his teammates from extending their season is Christian Brothers Academy and its junior quarterback Donald Jones in Friday’s Section II Class AA Super Bowl at Guilderland High School.
Tioga volleyball prepares for NYS Regional opponent Mount Academy
TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga volleyball now knows their opponent for their regional matchup in the New York State Tournament. Tioga punched their ticket to the regional round of the NYS tournament with a 3-1 win over Alexander Hamilton in sub-regionals, on Monday. The Tigers will hit the court on Saturday at Owego Free Academy […]
Corning volleyball sweeps Pine Bush to advance in NYS regionals
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning volleyball swept Section IX’s Pine Bush to advance to regionals in the New York State tournament. Corning defeated Pine Bush in straight sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. The Hawks now move on to regionals and will travel to John Jay Cross River High School to face Mamaroneck on Friday at 4 […]
Volleyball: Three Section 9 champs advance to regional finals
Section 9 class champions Valley Central, John S. Burke Catholic and Mount Academy have all won and advanced to the regional finals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls volleyball tournament. A win over the weekend will send these schools to the Final Four in Glens Falls.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Girls swimming: Eastchester wins first ever Section 1 team championship
WEST NYACK — Lauren Maierle and Lucy Gutierrez had no illusions walking into Felix Festa Middle School for Tuesday’s Section 1 swimming and diving championships about where their Eastchester team stood. Despite a perfect 10-0 regular season, then a Division 2 title, Eastchester was in a familiar role.
NewsChannel 36
Haverling's Natalie Krelie signs to play soccer at Daemen University
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Haverling girls soccer team is preparing to compete in the State Semifinals on Saturday as they aim for a chance at a state title, but Wednesday was a special day for senior, Natalie Krelie as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer for Division-II Daemen University.
Comments / 0