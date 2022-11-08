ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

The Daily Gazette

Shenendehowa defensive end Smith looks to continue season after CBA match-up

CLIFTON PARK — Shenendehowa defensive end Cody Smith’s senior season will come to a close in a few weeks — and if he has his way, it will be four weeks from now. One of the biggest things standing in the way of him and his teammates from extending their season is Christian Brothers Academy and its junior quarterback Donald Jones in Friday’s Section II Class AA Super Bowl at Guilderland High School.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga volleyball prepares for NYS Regional opponent Mount Academy

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga volleyball now knows their opponent for their regional matchup in the New York State Tournament. Tioga punched their ticket to the regional round of the NYS tournament with a 3-1 win over Alexander Hamilton in sub-regionals, on Monday. The Tigers will hit the court on Saturday at Owego Free Academy […]
TIOGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning volleyball sweeps Pine Bush to advance in NYS regionals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning volleyball swept Section IX’s Pine Bush to advance to regionals in the New York State tournament. Corning defeated Pine Bush in straight sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. The Hawks now move on to regionals and will travel to John Jay Cross River High School to face Mamaroneck on Friday at 4 […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Haverling's Natalie Krelie signs to play soccer at Daemen University

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Haverling girls soccer team is preparing to compete in the State Semifinals on Saturday as they aim for a chance at a state title, but Wednesday was a special day for senior, Natalie Krelie as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer for Division-II Daemen University.
BATH, NY

