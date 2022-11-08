CLIFTON PARK — Shenendehowa defensive end Cody Smith’s senior season will come to a close in a few weeks — and if he has his way, it will be four weeks from now. One of the biggest things standing in the way of him and his teammates from extending their season is Christian Brothers Academy and its junior quarterback Donald Jones in Friday’s Section II Class AA Super Bowl at Guilderland High School.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO