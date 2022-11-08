Read full article on original website
Nationwide veterinarian shortage reaches the Coastal Bend region
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Brooks County is facing a shortage in private practice veterinarian clinics.
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday. This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community. Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices...
Day of Giving: The Beeville Vineyard's community reach stretches back to 1984
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving directly impacts 55 nonprofit organizations. 3NEWS went to Beeville to talk with one local organization -- who looks forward to this time of year. To say that this day is valuable to nonprofits in the Coastal Bend, is an...
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner. But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.
On Your Mind: Veterans groups discuss the mental health resources available for South Texas vets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Later this week, our nation will recognize Veterans Day; a time to reflect and show our support and gratitude to the heroes among us as well as those who've gone before us. For those heroes who made it back home, and who are now here...
CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year. And who better to help them decide than the students themselves. Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor...
Veterans Day events honor active military and veterans across the Coastal Bend
With so many celebrations going on, we have compiled a list of events, ceremonies, and freebies happening around the Coastal Bend area on Veterans Day weekend.
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas. The fundraiser is on November 23,...
Day of Giving to support South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission Statement of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The South Texas Council is the premier...
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
Day of Giving: Timon's Ministries aims to be a resource for the Corpus Christi community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Timon's Ministry out of Flour Bluff is working to become a resource for those in need. They offer hot meals, laundry services, and even a place to stop in and take a shower for those who find themselves displaced. The non-profit also helps with...
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election. A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside. $39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the...
Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
Free community health fair targets those with low to no insurance in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi along with the YMCA are proud to host a free Community Health Fair Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on 2021 Agnes Street. The YMCA encourages you...
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
