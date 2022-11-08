ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Arrin Flanary
2d ago

I can see letting those held for non violent crimes out with monitors(possession, parking tickets ect.) but those that have a sheet with multiples weather violent or not should not be let out for ANY REASON! come on people....its up to YOU....put the judges and DAs in the hot seat for these releases....if you want less crime make your elected officials ACCOUNTABLE

LaLo
2d ago

Why are these people out ?! This has to stop & it won’t unless this happens to some judge or politicians family members … that’s how this goes .. smh

change for life
2d ago

here goes the instigators.three felons still don't out weigh the people with out any type of record.you are the negative energy who keep wicked things very much alive.

fox4news.com

Dallas County man accused in 2 murders, 3 robberies

DALLAS - A man arrested in a traffic stop in Dallas turned out to be a suspect in two separate murders and a series of robberies. Garrett Hamilton is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Clarence Howard, who was shot two weeks ago in front of an apartment in central Oak Cliff.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dangerous scene on a Dallas freeway Wednesday exposed the difficult decisions police have to make about whether to engage in a high speed pursuit. The hour-long chase at one point had suspects in a stolen car driving the wrong way down I-20. It was around 1:45 p.m. when a Dallas Police Department helicopter spotted a stolen car in Oak Cliff and directed patrol vehicles on the ground to make an arrest. The stolen pickup sped off while police continued to track it from the air since DPD's policy only allows high speed pursuits of felony suspects. At one point, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Estranged husband and wife fatally shot at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims in the shooting that happened at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Nov. 8 were an estranged husband and wife, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed.Beth Frost, 46 and James Frost, 51 were both found dead in a second floor office with apparent gunshot wounds.Sources told CBS 11 that the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing. 
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 in custody, 1 at large after Dallas police chase

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas County ended on Wednesday afternoon with two suspects in custody and another still at large.Dallas police said on Nov. 9, 2022, just after 1:45 p.m., that their helicopter unit responded to a report about a stolen truck. The chopper spotted the vehicle at E. Illinois Ave. and E. Kiest Blvd. and began following it.Police began following the truck but were not involved in a pursuit.As the helicopter continued to follow them, the suspect driver and a passenger got out of the truck and were picked up by a third person driving another stolen truck.The suspects in the stolen white truck then continued to drive recklessly through the south-central Dallas area, at times speeding down the freeway going the wrong way and nearly hitting other drivers.Just before 3:15 p.m., the three suspects drive the white truck into the woods near I-20 and fled on foot. Police took two of them into custody, but are still looking for the third.No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police respond to shooting call at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway on Nov. 8.The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.Sources later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Officials say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said it appears the two were husband and wife. The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated."There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee."Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the autopsies will be done in Collin County.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges

On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
DALLAS, TX

