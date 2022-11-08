Read full article on original website
Arrin Flanary
2d ago
I can see letting those held for non violent crimes out with monitors(possession, parking tickets ect.) but those that have a sheet with multiples weather violent or not should not be let out for ANY REASON! come on people....its up to YOU....put the judges and DAs in the hot seat for these releases....if you want less crime make your elected officials ACCOUNTABLE
LaLo
2d ago
Why are these people out ?! This has to stop & it won’t unless this happens to some judge or politicians family members … that’s how this goes .. smh
change for life
2d ago
here goes the instigators.three felons still don't out weigh the people with out any type of record.you are the negative energy who keep wicked things very much alive.
Lake Worth police dog finds wanted man hiding in a closet
A man accused of reckless driving is now locked up after avoiding police in at least two Tarrant County cities for weeks. Police say Hunter Hardin, has been terrorizing Lake Worth
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
fox4news.com
Dallas County man accused in 2 murders, 3 robberies
DALLAS - A man arrested in a traffic stop in Dallas turned out to be a suspect in two separate murders and a series of robberies. Garrett Hamilton is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Clarence Howard, who was shot two weeks ago in front of an apartment in central Oak Cliff.
Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dangerous scene on a Dallas freeway Wednesday exposed the difficult decisions police have to make about whether to engage in a high speed pursuit. The hour-long chase at one point had suspects in a stolen car driving the wrong way down I-20. It was around 1:45 p.m. when a Dallas Police Department helicopter spotted a stolen car in Oak Cliff and directed patrol vehicles on the ground to make an arrest. The stolen pickup sped off while police continued to track it from the air since DPD's policy only allows high speed pursuits of felony suspects. At one point, the...
Estranged husband and wife fatally shot at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims in the shooting that happened at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Nov. 8 were an estranged husband and wife, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed.Beth Frost, 46 and James Frost, 51 were both found dead in a second floor office with apparent gunshot wounds.Sources told CBS 11 that the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver, Passenger Switch Vehicles in Erratic Wrong-Way Chase in Dallas County
Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon in a stolen pickup truck. NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at...
Fort Worth officer fired five months after being charged with assaulting his wife
A Fort Worth police officer has been sacked five months after he was charged with assaulting his wife. Corporal Mark Force was off duty at the time of what investigators called a “domestic disturbance.”
fox4news.com
New law inspired by Tarrant County case helps lead to rapist's capture
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for a 2019 sexual assault. Prosecutors say it was a new law that helped lead to the arrest. Molly Jane’s Law was passed after the murder of a Fort Worth woman in 2017.
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
2 in custody, 1 at large after Dallas police chase
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A police chase in Dallas County ended on Wednesday afternoon with two suspects in custody and another still at large.Dallas police said on Nov. 9, 2022, just after 1:45 p.m., that their helicopter unit responded to a report about a stolen truck. The chopper spotted the vehicle at E. Illinois Ave. and E. Kiest Blvd. and began following it.Police began following the truck but were not involved in a pursuit.As the helicopter continued to follow them, the suspect driver and a passenger got out of the truck and were picked up by a third person driving another stolen truck.The suspects in the stolen white truck then continued to drive recklessly through the south-central Dallas area, at times speeding down the freeway going the wrong way and nearly hitting other drivers.Just before 3:15 p.m., the three suspects drive the white truck into the woods near I-20 and fled on foot. Police took two of them into custody, but are still looking for the third.No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
Dallas police respond to shooting call at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to a shots-fired call inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway on Nov. 8.The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. and occurred on the second floor of the building, which is located just north of Wycliff Avenue.Sources later confirmed to CBS 11's JD Miles that the shooting was a murder-suicide. Officials say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price said it appears the two were husband and wife. The Dallas County Health Department, located nextdoor, was evacuated."There is no need for the community to be alarmed, there is no suspect at-large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We do believe that there is an employee here that is involved in this and we do believe that one of the subjects deceased was indeed an employee."Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the autopsies will be done in Collin County.
Texas teens suspected in killing elderly woman in hit-and-run crash
Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
fox4news.com
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
Police are hoping other drivers who witnessed the shooting will come forward with information. Right now, they are relying on a video that was taken in the 30-year-old victim’s final moments.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
fox4news.com
Methodist Hospital shooter walked into young mother’s room before deadly rampage
DALLAS - A young mother says the man charged with killing two hospital workers last month accidentally came into her hospital room right before the shooting. She says she and the father of her child hid in a bathroom after hearing shots. A Methodist police officer shot Nestor Hernandez in...
texasmetronews.com
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
