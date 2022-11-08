ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
PASADENA, CA
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners. Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows

After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy