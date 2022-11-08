Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Saturday Powerball Included Five $50,000 Winning Tickets Sold in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – No one became a billionaire in the Saturday, November 5, 2022, Powerball drawing but in Wisconsin, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold. $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at:. Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners. I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISN
Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
ktoe.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
nbc15.com
WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners. Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, […]
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Three $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Minnesota As Record Jackpot Grows
After Wednesday's Powerball drawing, a $1 million ticket was one of three big winning tickets sold in Minnesota, but nobody claimed the record $1 billion jackpot. That led to the Powerball jackpot climbing to a record $1.6 billion going into the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Once the numbers were drawn, Minnesota scored several big winners, but nobody won the jackpot.
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
