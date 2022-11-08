ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Jeff Saturday Has 1-Word Reaction To Jim Irsay Offering Him Job

Jeff Saturday was also surprised to become the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach. During Monday's press conference, via ESPN's Field Yates, the former All-Pro center admitted that he was stunned to get offered the position. "Shocked would be an understatement," Saturday said. Per Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Saturday said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Speaks on Hiring Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, Monday, with a half-season still to go. But the hiring of Jeff Saturday stunned everyone. Saturday was a terrific player with the Colts. No one questioned his skills as an offensive lineman or being able to teach that position or motivate players. However, here’s the odd factoid on the Jeff Saturday resume. He’s never coached a game on a level more intense than high school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel

The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

