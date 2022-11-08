The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, Monday, with a half-season still to go. But the hiring of Jeff Saturday stunned everyone. Saturday was a terrific player with the Colts. No one questioned his skills as an offensive lineman or being able to teach that position or motivate players. However, here’s the odd factoid on the Jeff Saturday resume. He’s never coached a game on a level more intense than high school.

