Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
Jeff Saturday Has 1-Word Reaction To Jim Irsay Offering Him Job
Jeff Saturday was also surprised to become the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach. During Monday's press conference, via ESPN's Field Yates, the former All-Pro center admitted that he was stunned to get offered the position. "Shocked would be an understatement," Saturday said. Per Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Saturday said...
Key Details About Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff Revealed
The Colts hired longtime former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach, despite having zero prior NFL coaching experience.
750thegame.com
Tony Dungy reacts to Jeff Saturday’s hiring by the Colts on The Dan Patrick Show
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Speaks on Hiring Jeff Saturday as Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, Monday, with a half-season still to go. But the hiring of Jeff Saturday stunned everyone. Saturday was a terrific player with the Colts. No one questioned his skills as an offensive lineman or being able to teach that position or motivate players. However, here’s the odd factoid on the Jeff Saturday resume. He’s never coached a game on a level more intense than high school.
Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire
Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday
Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their honest reactions to the shocking Colts' news of the day as Frank Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach.
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
LeBron James defends Kyrie Irving, thinks reinstatement requirements are 'excessive'
LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving should be allowed to play. The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter on Thursday in defense of his former teammates, who has been related to an antisemitic film he shared on social media. James said he thought that Irving should be allowed to...
atozsports.com
Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel
The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
Comments / 0