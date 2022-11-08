Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
MLive.com
Red Wings recall top forward prospect Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids
Jonatan Berggren, the Detroit Red Wings’ top forward prospect with the Grand Rapids Griffins, will make his NHL debut tonight against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Berggren was recalled today because Elmer Soderblom is out tonight and listed as day to day. Berggren, the 33rd...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
How to Watch the New Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/10/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Just four days after their first meeting of the 2022-23 season, the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers are set to do battle once again, both looking to bounce back from losses on Thursday night. The Red Wings’ winning streak hit a roadblock two nights ago, despite a...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
ESPN
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to add Tyler Bertuzzi’s offense during upcoming trip
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings lost a significant chunk of offense after only two games when Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana were idled. It is unclear when Vrana will return after entering the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. But Bertuzzi is due back from a broken hand during the...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Rangers: TV channel, time, radio info
Game 14: Detroit Red Wings (7-3-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-5-3) Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: The Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid. ... The Wings have a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record at Little Caesars Arena. The teams play Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime on Sunday. ... Dylan Larkin has six goals and nine assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored five goals over the last 10 games. ... Artemi Panarin has scored five goals with 14 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
