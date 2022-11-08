Read full article on original website
Angel
2d ago
Seriously, how many transgender students are there in Milford NH? Why has the number of transgender kids skyrocketed?? My kids knew 5 in school. How many are transgender adults? Zero.
NHZool
2d ago
They're becoming the majority. My daughter is referred to as a republican for not becoming one of them. Also, multiple issues have occurred due to a portion of this group destroying high school rest rooms because the school refused to supply cat boxes. I do not recommend anyone with children the town of Milford. It's not what it was a decade ago.
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Spent shell casings found in North Middlesex Regional High School bathroom
Spent shell casings from a small caliber handgun were found in a North Middlesex Regional High School bathroom on Tuesday. A staff member found the casings at around 2 p.m. and quickly notified principal Tim McMahon, according to a joint statement from North Middlesex Regional School District and the Townsend Police Department. McMahon then called Townsend police, who arrived and took the casings.
19thnews.org
New Hampshire’s James Roesener becomes first out transgender man elected to state legislature
We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. New Hampshire Democrat James Roesener on Tuesday became the first out transgender man elected to a state legislature — joining only a handful of trans elected officials across the United States. Roesener now holds the highest elected office that an out trans man has ever held in this country, according to the Victory Fund, which helps LGBTQ+ candidates run for office.
businessnhmagazine.com
Longtime statewide leader, public official, trial lawyer, criminal justice advocate Lincoln Soldati dies
Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, Mayor of Somersworth, NH and US Congressional candidate, died Nov. 6, 2022. He placed himself in hospice after receiving a diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead
BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Long lines at Derry’s lone polling place prompt AG’s involvement
It was an election that ran smoothly throughout the state – even the weather was sunny and clear, the perfect day to vote. Not so for voters in Derry, who were held up for over an hour in a long line of vehicle traffic stretching out from the town’s lone polling place at Calvary Bible […] The post Long lines at Derry’s lone polling place prompt AG’s involvement appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
WMUR.com
Derry election officials say unexpectedly high turnout led to traffic gridlock
DERRY, N.H. — Election officials in Derry said Wednesday that a decision made during the COVID-19 pandemic caused gridlock and long waits for voters Tuesday. Some voters said they sat in their cars for more than an hour as they tried to get to the town's single polling location. But when the 12,000 people who turned out to vote got inside, it only took eight to 10 minutes to vote.
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Bruce Tarr vs. Terence Cudney)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican candidate and incumbent Bruce Tarr is running against Independent candidate Terence Cudney for the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (precincts 5 to 8), Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury, North Reading, and Wilmington.
manchesterinklink.com
Job post seeking ‘attractive’ candidates for ‘anti-woke’ restaurant stirs controversy
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A downtown restaurant is facing criticism following controversial Facebook posts seeking to hire a new bartender. SoHo Bistro and Lounge, located on Old Granite Street, said that applicants must be “attractive” and “thin” if they did not have experience and referred to itself as an “anti-woke” business.
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
WMUR.com
Defense attorney for New Hampshire mother accused of killing son asks judge to sanction prosecution
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The defense attorney for a New Hampshire woman accused of causing the death of her 5-year-old son asked a judge for sanctions against the prosecution regarding jailhouse interviews connected to a separate case. Danielle Dauphinais, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elijah...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
laconiadailysun.com
Overvoted ballots could slow down state’s election workers and delay results
Voting stations are set up in Belmont for New Hampshire's primary election in September. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)
manchesterinklink.com
Invisible homelessness: Homeless youth in Manchester
One of the major – and ongoing – problems in our city is homelessness. We see homeless camps everywhere – we see them in the parks, (particularly Veterans Park, but also other downtown area parks such as Victory and Bronstein. I’ve even seen a couple of homeless individuals setting up camp at Lafayette Park, next to CMC here on the West Side), we see homeless camps along the river, in the woods near residential areas, and in the business district along Elm Street (mostly at night and in the early morning). I was actually at a drive-up ATM of my bank and saw a homeless person sleeping on the corner of the building, seemingly sheltering themself from the wind. Seeing the homeless is part of urban life – it shouldn’t be and there are some who are trying to help – but unfortunately, homelessness is currently a reality, especially in urban areas.
