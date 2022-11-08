ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident

Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City man faces multiple charges

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
JCPD investigating Monday shooting

Monday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The investigation revealed that a black male, wearing a red hoodie and black shorts, fired one shot at a female that exited his vehicle, according to a press release. The female was not struck during the incident, and the vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests

WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service

Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Bristol man accused of attempted second-degree murder

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces...
BRISTOL, TN
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Dryden man charged with first degree murder

DRYDEN — Lee County investigators have charged a Dryden man with first-degree murder following an apparent shooting on Saturday. Timothy Tomlinson, 25, is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Shawn Nutting of South Carolina, Sheriff Gary Parsons said Monday.
DRYDEN, VA
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi

The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
ERWIN, TN
Veterans to be treated to drive-thru lunch at Riverview Saturday

KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City. Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
KINGSPORT, TN
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
No surprises in Carter County voting

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County remains a Republican bastion in federal, state and local elections. The County went solidly for Gov. Bill Lee with 80 percent of the vote. In unofficial results, Lee received 11,600 Carter County votes to 2,575In addition to the state and federal races in Carter County, there were also municipal elections for Elizabethton and the City of Watauga, but none of the candidates in the election had opponents. There were also some voters in Carter County who were eligible to vote in the Johnson City election.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day

ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.

