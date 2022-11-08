Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident
Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD investigating Monday shooting
Monday, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The investigation revealed that a black male, wearing a red hoodie and black shorts, fired one shot at a female that exited his vehicle, according to a press release. The female was not struck during the incident, and the vehicle is described as a silver Honda minivan.
Kingsport Times-News
More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests
WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests. Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service
Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man accused of attempted second-degree murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down. Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigates animal cruelty case
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence. The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several...
Kingsport Times-News
Dryden man charged with first degree murder
DRYDEN — Lee County investigators have charged a Dryden man with first-degree murder following an apparent shooting on Saturday. Timothy Tomlinson, 25, is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail in connection with the shooting death of 48-year-old Shawn Nutting of South Carolina, Sheriff Gary Parsons said Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Tetrick Funeral Home, Hitchcock Memorials working to repair vandalized cemetery
ELIZABETHTON — Old Highland Cemetery at the steep hill on Tipton Street was a busy place on Thursdays as workers spent the entire day repairing graves which had recently been tipped over in a few minutes of vandalism. Joe Alexander, president of the Carter County Cemetery Company, looked on...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the gym of the former Sullivan North High School. The greater gym area is to be known as the Tribe Athletic Complex, or TAC.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Kingsport Times-News
Early election results: Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County.
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans to be treated to drive-thru lunch at Riverview Saturday
KINGSPORT — This year’s Veterans Day will be a two-day affair in the Model City. Veteran heroes will be honored on Friday, but they and their families are invited to continue the commemoration on Saturday, as they will be treated to a free drive-thru lunch.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County election office releases early voting totals
Unofficial early voting results have been posted by the Washington County election office. In the Johnson City commission race, early voting totals are:
Kingsport Times-News
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County remains a Republican bastion in federal, state and local elections. The County went solidly for Gov. Bill Lee with 80 percent of the vote. In unofficial results, Lee received 11,600 Carter County votes to 2,575In addition to the state and federal races in Carter County, there were also municipal elections for Elizabethton and the City of Watauga, but none of the candidates in the election had opponents. There were also some voters in Carter County who were eligible to vote in the Johnson City election.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan, Hawkins counties see lowest voter turnout numbers in years
With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show. Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter turnout, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85%.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Comments / 0