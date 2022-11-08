ELIZABETHTON — Carter County remains a Republican bastion in federal, state and local elections. The County went solidly for Gov. Bill Lee with 80 percent of the vote. In unofficial results, Lee received 11,600 Carter County votes to 2,575In addition to the state and federal races in Carter County, there were also municipal elections for Elizabethton and the City of Watauga, but none of the candidates in the election had opponents. There were also some voters in Carter County who were eligible to vote in the Johnson City election.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO