Penn State's Hottest Sports Ticket? It's Wrestling
The top-ranked Nittany Lions will be popular road draws when they visit Rider and Lehigh in December.
Central Bucks West Basketball Star Returns to Region After Stint at Penn State
The Central Bucks grad is now a big shot on the college basketball team.Image via Villanova Athletics. A Bucks County basketball player recently switched college teams, bringing her talents to another Pennsylvania university. Meghann Morhardt wrote about the rising basketball star for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
No. 14 Penn State looks for another win over Maryland
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley reminded his players this week that their annual trip to Penn State is not a rivalry game. It’s been too one-sided to look at it that way. “Obviously, we have to compete a little better to get it to that point,” Locksley said. “It’s an opportunity for us to see where we line up and see how we have progressed when it comes to the Big Ten. I’ve got a lot of confidence we’ll show up.” No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4–2 Big Ten and 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings) will try to win its 42nd of 46 total games in the series when the two meet at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won six of eight since Maryland (6-3, 3-3) joined the Big Ten in 2014 — and Penn State has scored 44 points per game in those wins. Penn State wants to continue that trend, especially since it hasn’t yet achieved what coach James Franklin would call a “signature win.” After losing to Michigan and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions also lost out on a chance to compete for a Big Ten title.
Maryland vs. Penn State: Revisiting the recruiting rankings
It's back to Happy Valley this weekend for Penn State after hitting the road and throttling Indiana last weekend. Maryland awaits the Nittany Lions inside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon with James Franklin and his team searching for their eighth win of the season. Let's take a look at...
Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
WVNews
Senior Jaci Rowe elevates to hit the ball over the net against Shady Spring.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Entering state tournament play of Wednesday, Frankfort knew th…
It’s not too late for Penn State to target this Class of 2023 recruit
The senior seasons are wrapping up for some key Penn State players. We highlighted a few throughout the season, including tight end Joey Schlaffer and offensive tackle J’ven Williams. Now, it’s time to dive deeper in every week at some key high school recruits that Penn State football should or are currently targeting. In 2022, Penn State put heavy emphasis on protecting the quarterback. One notable position the Nittany Lions could likely target in this recruiting cycle is running back. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen look to be a promising running back duo for the future of Penn State’s backfield. As we near...
Yardbarker
Watch: Delaware State vs Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Delaware State vs Virginia Tech: The Hokies looked dominant in their season opener against Delaware State, winning the game 95-57. The Hokies hit 14 three-pointers and made 50.0% of their shots from behind the three-point arc. Grant Basile dropped 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his debut for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla had 18 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. Darius Maddox added 14 points for Virginia Tech.
