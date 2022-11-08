ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WV

WVNews

No. 14 Penn State looks for another win over Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley reminded his players this week that their annual trip to Penn State is not a rivalry game. It’s been too one-sided to look at it that way. “Obviously, we have to compete a little better to get it to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WVNews

Shinnston's Shohei: Delaney Haller signs with Fairmont State

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When Lincoln softball coach Yancey Weaver finally got Delaney Haller on his team her sophomore season in 2021 (her freshman year was canceled due to COVID-19), he had an outline for the ace right-hander. “My game plan was that I wasn’t going to throw...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

No. 20 Notre Dame must avoid letdown against Navy

Nobody has to tell Marcus Freeman that every game on the schedule merits attention. Even though Notre Dame has won six of seven and is coming off a stirring victory over Clemson, the Irish can't afford to overlook anyone.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WVNews

Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio

WVNews

Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, longtime Weston physician, passes at age 87

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Annual Christmas in the Village celebration set

GRANTSVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be held at Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Shuttle service will be offered in the historic Mountain Lake Park Trolley from the...
GRANTSVILLE, WV

