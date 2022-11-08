WESTON- Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.

WESTON, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO