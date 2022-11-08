Read full article on original website
No. 14 Penn State looks for another win over Maryland
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley reminded his players this week that their annual trip to Penn State is not a rivalry game. It’s been too one-sided to look at it that way. “Obviously, we have to compete a little better to get it to...
Shinnston's Shohei: Delaney Haller signs with Fairmont State
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — When Lincoln softball coach Yancey Weaver finally got Delaney Haller on his team her sophomore season in 2021 (her freshman year was canceled due to COVID-19), he had an outline for the ace right-hander. “My game plan was that I wasn’t going to throw...
No. 20 Notre Dame must avoid letdown against Navy
Nobody has to tell Marcus Freeman that every game on the schedule merits attention. Even though Notre Dame has won six of seven and is coming off a stirring victory over Clemson, the Irish can't afford to overlook anyone.
Busy 1st weekend of football playoffs for locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — And then there were 48. Three classes of 16 teams will hit the field on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the first round of the WVSSAC high school football playoffs.
Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio
Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, longtime Weston physician, passes at age 87
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) receives $50,000
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Thursday announced the establishment of the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund. The designated scholarship program was funded with an initial donation of $50,000 from Larry and Amy Swann. “I am pleased and honored to...
Kroger location in Gassaway (West Virginia) to remain open
GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Kroger location in Gassaway won't be closing after all, the company's Mid-Atlantic Division announced Thursday. Kroger had previously announced the location, which employs 52, would close in January.
West Virginia Pioneer Community Network launches with partners meeting at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials met with community leaders and lawmakers on Wednesday to launch the West Virginia Pioneer Community Network and discuss what this new resource means for rural and underserved areas within central West Virginia. The West...
EQT Foundation establishes GIVE Marion Fund with $50,000 donation to YCF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. has partnered with the EQT Foundation to support nonprofits in Marion County through a new endowment fund. The GIVE Marion Fund was established with a $50,000 donation from the EQT Foundation. The annual earnings from...
Annual Christmas in the Village celebration set
GRANTSVILLE — The annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be held at Spruce Forest Artisan Village in Grantsville on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. Shuttle service will be offered in the historic Mountain Lake Park Trolley from the...
