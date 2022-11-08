Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
The Hockey Writers
Will a $3 Million Middle-Six Winger Get Traded By Oilers?
There comes a point in time when being a hard-working member of the team isn’t good enough. There’s the theory that hard work eventually pays off, and in most cases that is true, but how long does a team like the Edmonton Oilers — a team in win-now mode — wait if the results matter as much or more than the effort level?
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Top-6 Forwards Are Carrying the Team This Season
The Edmonton Oilers are of course like every other NHL team and run 11 or 12 forwards per game, but the effectiveness and the production of only six of them have carried the team through 14 games this season. Five of their forwards were at a point-per-game before the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning while the other seven had combined for seven goals and 17 points.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's win over the Hornets. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Snaps shutout bid
O'Reilly scored his second goal this season during a 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday. O'Reilly scored his first goal in six outings Tuesday, but his play highlights the Blues' recent offensive woes. The team captain has two goals, no assists and a minus-12 rating in 11 appearances. The Blues, who have been outscored 30-14 during five-on-five situations, have dropped eight straight games. O'Reilly, who produced a team-high five shots Tuesday, ended Felix Sandstrom's shutout bid on a third-period shot from the slot.
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
