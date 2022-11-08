Read full article on original website
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
ABC6.com
PC Friars Edge Rider In Nail-Biting Season Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Rider University, 66-65, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 1-0 this season and 85-11 all-time in season openers. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a double-double, with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Providence storms back to top Rider, 66-65
A pair of second-half runs helped Providence overcome a 15-point deficit and edge past visiting Rider for a 66-65 win
sheltonherald.com
Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering
HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
Report: Hartford coach resigns day before season opener
Hartford coach John Gallagher sent his letter of resignation to the university’s president Monday, the Hartford Courant reported, just one
Daily Collegian
Dyondre Dominguez sparks UMass’ strong second half against Central Connecticut State
Early in the second half, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team needed an energy boost to stretch its lead against Central Connecticut State on Monday night. Dyondre Dominguez provided that energy and helped the Minutemen (1-0) put the game out of reach early in the frame. The 6-foot-9-inch forward took over with a dominant individual run lasting seven minutes, where he scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and took an offensive charge.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
UConn Notebook: Clingan makes big first impression
HARTFORD — When Donovan Clingan walked from the scorer’s table onto the XL Center’s court for the first time in a UConn men’s basketball uniform, he received a hero’s welcome from his home-state fans. "I didn't know if Ray (Allen) or Rip (Richard Hamilton) was...
ABC6.com
Brown Women’s Soccer Draws Road Game with Rutgers to Start NCAA Tournament
The Brown women’s soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Bryant basketball coach defends running up the score in 108-point win over D3 school
Bryant University men’s basketball beat Thomas College 147-39 Monday night. Coming off their first NCAA Tournament bid, Bryant’s Division I men’s team went 22-10 (15-2) and won the Northeast Conference last season. The Thomas Terriers, a Division III team, went 4-14 (1-10 in North Atlantic Conference play).
ABC6.com
Four Barrington Eagles Soaring To Next Level With NLI Signings
At Barrington High School, four Eagles putting the pen to paper and are officially college committed.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich Holds NLI Signing For Ten Student-Athletes Wednesday
Ten East Greenwich student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Reese Fahys: Providence College Cross Country/ Track and Field. Helena Dunwoody: University of New Haven Girls Lacrosse. Michael Ucci: Nichols College Baseball. Nicholas Martin: University of Rhode Island Cross Country/Track and Field. Rylee Shunney: University of Massachusetts Cross Country/Track...
thepublicsradio.org
Pawtucket’s soccer dream may come at taxpayers expense
After the Pawtucket Red Sox were lured away to another city, some Rhode Island leaders saw an opportunity: they believed a soccer stadium complex would bring more business and people to the area. Originally, developers were going to foot the bill. Now, taxpayers are on the hook for millions. Morning...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island College to host free application day for residents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Undergraduate and graduates students looking to apply to Rhode Island College either this spring or next fall can have their application fee waived. The $50 fee will be waived only for residents. Jim Tweed, dean of enrollment management, said that students have come forward in...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
johnstonsunrise.net
Her incredible journey
Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal
BOSTON — (AP) — The former Yale University women's soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme's mastermind was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith, head coach at Yale...
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
