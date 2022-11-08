ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

ABC6.com

PC Friars Edge Rider In Nail-Biting Season Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Rider University, 66-65, on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 1-0 this season and 85-11 all-time in season openers. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a double-double, with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Jordan Hawkins' concussion history cause for concern, but not career-altering

HARTFORD — The collective gasp from the 9,116 at XL Center when UConn men's basketball sophomore standout Jordan Hawkins crashed to the floor Monday night spoke volumes. The tears that flowed from Hawkins’ eyes as he sat near the end of the bench, towel over head, before retreating to the locker room spoke even more.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Collegian

Dyondre Dominguez sparks UMass’ strong second half against Central Connecticut State

Early in the second half, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team needed an energy boost to stretch its lead against Central Connecticut State on Monday night. Dyondre Dominguez provided that energy and helped the Minutemen (1-0) put the game out of reach early in the frame. The 6-foot-9-inch forward took over with a dominant individual run lasting seven minutes, where he scored 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and took an offensive charge.
AMHERST, MA
ABC6.com

Brown Women’s Soccer Draws Road Game with Rutgers to Start NCAA Tournament

The Brown women’s soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ABC6.com

East Greenwich Holds NLI Signing For Ten Student-Athletes Wednesday

Ten East Greenwich student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Reese Fahys: Providence College Cross Country/ Track and Field. Helena Dunwoody: University of New Haven Girls Lacrosse. Michael Ucci: Nichols College Baseball. Nicholas Martin: University of Rhode Island Cross Country/Track and Field. Rylee Shunney: University of Massachusetts Cross Country/Track...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
thepublicsradio.org

Pawtucket’s soccer dream may come at taxpayers expense

After the Pawtucket Red Sox were lured away to another city, some Rhode Island leaders saw an opportunity: they believed a soccer stadium complex would bring more business and people to the area. Originally, developers were going to foot the bill. Now, taxpayers are on the hook for millions. Morning...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island College to host free application day for residents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Undergraduate and graduates students looking to apply to Rhode Island College either this spring or next fall can have their application fee waived. The $50 fee will be waived only for residents. Jim Tweed, dean of enrollment management, said that students have come forward in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI
actionnews5.com

Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

