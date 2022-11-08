Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Nine Shaker athletes celebrate college commitments
Nine Shaker High School athletes celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday.
Big Axe Champion takes team to 2022 World Championship
2021 Big Axe Champion, Mark Mirasol will be leading a 5-person team of throwers from The Lazy Axe to the 2022 Signarama World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships. Mark Mirasol will be looking to defend his title as the Big Axe Champion.
Wolff’s Biergarten hosts viewing of World Cup
Wolff's Biergarten is hosting a World Cup viewing event on November 25 at Jennings Landing in Albany. Wolff's hopes this event will be a great alternative to the usual shopping madness on Black Friday.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day
Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in the Capital Region
Two third-prize $50,000 tickets have been sold in the Capital Region. According to the New York Lottery, one was sold at Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park and the other was sold at Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill.
Albany schools deal with leadership transitions, cybersecurity threat
When the city school district of Albany Board of Education announced that Kaweeda Adams was resigning, it was bittersweet for everyone involved. But she was grateful for all of the time that she spent with her colleagues and for all the accomplishments that were made.
Front of building partially collapses in Albany
The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD, Albany PD and national grid responded to the scene.
City of Troy accepting bids on foreclosed properties
The City of Troy has announced they will be accepting bids for the purchase of available city-owned foreclosed properties. Bids will be accepted from November 7 and ending on December 9.
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
Paul Tonko declares victory in NY-20
Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory over Republican Liz Joy in the race for the 20th Congressional District seat.
Where to get bubble tea in the Capital Region
Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
Best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great seafood in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
Karen Heggen wins race for Saratoga County DA
Karen Heggen defeated democrat Michael Phillips with 57% of the vote in Tuesday's election for Saratoga County District Attorney, according to numbers posted by the Saratoga County Board of Elections just before midnight.
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Schenectady County issues first Code Blue of the season
Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order.
Tops offers Thanksgiving dinner for under $25
With inflation on the rise and the holidays around the corner, any ways to save are surely appreciated. Tops Markets boast their low prices and how to get Thanksgiving dinner essentials for less than $25.
Retail marijuana dispensary opens in Bennington
An adult-use retail marijuana shop opened its doors in Bennington on Wednesday.
YWCA accepting donations for Holiday Assistance Program
The YWCA of NorthEastern NY is now accepting donations for the 2022 Holiday Assistance Program.
