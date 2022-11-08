ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic Is Quietly Finding His Groove

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was used as a scapegoat last season. Many fans and media questioned his play and what the Bulls gave up in a trade due to his production. You see, Vucevic wasn't used to the role he was asked to play. After being the leading man in Orlando for almost a decade, he had to learn to adapt to being a third fiddle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center

The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen reflects on his struggles with the Chicago Bulls

Last year, the Chicago Bulls traded Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that led to Derrick Jones Jr.’s arrival in the Windy City. Markkanen is now with the Utah Jazz and having the hottest career start. Markkanen talked about his four years in Chicago. Shams...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Randle, Knicks rain 3s down on Timberwolves in convincing win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

