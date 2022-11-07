ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday. Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Before Cold Crashes In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have two more nice weather days before a major pattern change settles in. Heavy rain is looking more and more likely for Friday as we get set for wintertime temps to crash in behind it this weekend. Temps today and Thursday are into the 70-75...
Election officials grilled by Ky. lawmakers over polling location plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting on Thursday. Secretary of State Michael Adams told us earlier this week that there were problems in a handful of counties, but, overall, the election was smooth. However, lawmakers grilled...
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters have defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have given the legislative branch more direct control over abortion rules. The Associated Press called the race at 8:20 a.m. with 53% voting no. Kentucky’s proposed one-sentence, constitutional amendment states:. “To protect human life, nothing in...
