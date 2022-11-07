Read full article on original website
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On this date, 55 years ago, air force pilot Colonel Kelly Cook was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. The Jessamine County native is just now being honored for his service to his country, in Kentucky. Colonel Kelly Cook served in World War...
Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County. While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames. The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600...
Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday. Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Before Cold Crashes In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have two more nice weather days before a major pattern change settles in. Heavy rain is looking more and more likely for Friday as we get set for wintertime temps to crash in behind it this weekend. Temps today and Thursday are into the 70-75...
Election officials grilled by Ky. lawmakers over polling location plan
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting on Thursday. Secretary of State Michael Adams told us earlier this week that there were problems in a handful of counties, but, overall, the election was smooth. However, lawmakers grilled...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains, a blast of cold and even some snowflakes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This forecast has a little of everything. The one thing I didn’t mention was the smoke-filled skies. Nearby fires have filled the skies with smoke in several counties. This will be present again today! Overall, expect it to be another dry day with clouds increasing from southern and eastern Kentucky.
Kentuckians vote against allowing legislators to call themselves into special session
KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Kentucky voters have no to a constitutional amendment that would have allowed legislators to call themselves into a special session. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor can call a special session. The governor also dictates what’s on the agenda of the special session when it’s called.
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters have defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have given the legislative branch more direct control over abortion rules. The Associated Press called the race at 8:20 a.m. with 53% voting no. Kentucky’s proposed one-sentence, constitutional amendment states:. “To protect human life, nothing in...
