Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO