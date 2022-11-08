Read full article on original website
No charges in death of Georgia woman who fell from patrol car while in custody
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a district attorney will not seek an indictment against sheriff’s deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door. 28-year-old Brianna Grier’s family and civil rights...
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia
Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
fox5atlanta.com
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. As of Thursday morning, Tropical...
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
Metro families say their homes were undervalued because they are Black
ATLANTA — A home is the biggest investment most Americans have. For some, the value of their home will create generational wealth, help send kids to college or even prepare for retirement. But metro Atlanta homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they believe their homes were valued...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
First to Know Weather Day designated for Thursday
In anticipation of Nicole impacting Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia, a First to Know Weather Day has been established for Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Nicole: Georgia bracing for impact as storm moves through Florida
ATLANTA - Georgia is bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm continues traveling through Florida. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the then-hurricane downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area with strong winds, dangerous storm surges, and heavy rain. Nicole has...
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Nasty flu strain spreads faster, sickening many children and adults
This year’s flu season ramped up early in Georgia and continues to intensify, especially among children, pushing the are...
fox5atlanta.com
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for DeKalb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for DeKalb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
