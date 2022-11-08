ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia

Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. As of Thursday morning, Tropical...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE

