kslsports.com
Utah Valley Tops Western Colorado In Home Opener
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines started their 2022-23 home slate with a 91-64 win over Western Colorado on Wednesday night. Six Utah Valley players scored in double figures in their win over Western Colorado, led by Le’Tre Darthard with 14 points. Trey Woodbury chipped in 13 points and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Aziz Bandaogo notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocked shots on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the floor.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Stanford Vs. No. 13 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 13 Utah is set to host Stanford in a late kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It will be the last home game of the 2022 season for the Utah football team and is one last tune-up before the Utes travel to Oregon for a showdown that will likely determine who goes to the Conference Championship Game in December.
247Sports
BYU wins a season opening clunker against Idaho State
BYU's season opener against Idaho State wasn't pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly for about 39 minutes. Fortunately, the thing that matters most is the scoreboard at the end of the game. Spencer Johnson made sure that BYU came out on top in the end. The Cougars were big...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year
PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19. With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached...
kslsports.com
BYU, UVU Will Square Off In First Round Of NCAA Soccer Tournament
PROVO, Utah – BYU and UVU women’s soccer teams have punched their tickets to the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 bracket was unveiled on Monday, and BYU earned a 6-seed as an at-large. UVU defeated BYU earlier this year. The game will be played on Friday, November 11, on...
kslsports.com
Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU Basketball team got quite the scare from Idaho State, but the Cougars held on to win 60-56. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s season-opening victory. Who was the MVP of BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore led the team in scoring, but I...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
kslsports.com
Way-Too-Early Analysis Of BYU Football’s Quarterbacks In 2023
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a long overdue bye week. The break comes close to the conclusion of the regular season. This means Transfer Portal and recruiting seasons are just around the corner. To prepare for the upcoming off-season shuffling, I thought it would be an excellent time...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Defense Continuing To Move In a Positive Direction
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense has steadily moved in a positive direction since the start of the 2022 football season and they still have room to grow. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley noted his unit has gotten better at tackling and creating pressure but still has things to cleanup as the Utes’ date at Oregon gets ever closer.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Idaho State: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season tonight at the Marriott Center against Idaho State from the Big Sky Conference. KSL Sports is on location at the Marriott Center for tonight’s season-opener between the Cougars and the Bengals. We will have updates throughout the night...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Opens Regular With A Win Over Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY– It wasn’t the prettiest Utah women’s basketball Lynne Roberts’ crew ever played, but they got the job done against Idaho 88-63. After a slow start, Utah kicked it into gear according to Roberts and now it’s on to the next one. “We...
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offense Has Creatively Utilized Different Players With Good Results
SALT LAKE CITY- No one likes injuries, but they are a natural part of football. After escaping last season relatively healthy on their way to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl berth, it appears Utes’ luck on offense has run out a little on the health front in 2022.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Deploys Total Team Effort In Win Over Long Island
SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back in action as they officially tipped-off the 2022-2023 regular season against the Long Island Sharks in a convincing win, 89-48. Overall Utah looked good in their debut and Branden Carlson, Lazar Stefanovic along with head coach Craig Smith, all echoed it was due to a total team effort.
kslsports.com
BYU Releases Statement Regarding Pacific Forfeit
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of the Pacific forfeited a women’s volleyball match to BYU citing reports of racist comments during a match against Duke in August. The official forfeit was posted on both Pacific and BYU’s websites Monday morning. The match was slated to take place on November 10 at BYU.
kslsports.com
Week 11: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 11 of the college football season is nearly here and the No. 14 team in the nation is hosting its second consecutive home game against a conference opponent. The Utah Utes stayed in Salt Lake City after soundly defeating the Arizona Wildcats in Week...
kslsports.com
Utah RB Charlie Vincent Named Hometown Hero Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent was named the Hometown Hero of the Week by KSL Sports Live after his performance against Arizona. Each week, KSL Sports Live highlights a former Utah high school athlete that is excelling at the college level and Utes RB Charlie Vincent was selected this week.
