golobos.com
Jadyn Toppin Signs with New Mexico Men’s Basketball
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball program announced today that Jadyn Toppin has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend New Mexico, beginning in the summer of 2023. Toppin, a 6-9 forward from Dallas, is one of the top high school players in Texas. Jadyn...
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball adds nationally ranked recruit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the signing period for high school athletes beginning on Wednesday, the UNM basketball team added some talent. Dallas, Texas native Jadyn Toppin joins the Lobos after a star-studded high school career. The 6’9″ forward is nationally ranked as one of the top 60 players according to Maxpreps. “We are excited about […]
New veteran center opens permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans in Albuquerque now have a new place to find housing, jobs, and more. The nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors 14 years ago in Rio Rancho. They have now moved to a permanent location in Southeast Albuquerque. Shane F. D’Onofrio is the founder of Heroes Walk Among Us and is […]
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Sunport preps for renovation construction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
nexttv.com
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
santafe.com
New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus Announces 42nd Season
Listen up, music lovers! The hills of Santa Fe will once again ring with the passionate sound of voices lifted in song. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus (NMGMC) — under the leadership of Aaron Howe, artistic director — has announced its 42nd Season concert lineup. The upcoming season will feature some of the most ambitious programming the chorus has taken on to date. The season kicks off with the annual holiday show featuring a concert performance of Scrooge. The spring concert, The Show Must Go On, features the music of Queen. Rounding out the season in June will be the Southwest premiere of Christopher Tin’s newest release, To Shiver the Sky.
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
rrobserver.com
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
Power Outages in Ivins, Utah
About 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Ivins are without power this morning. Their crew has been notified, cause is under investigation.
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
kunm.org
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
