CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com
Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX
Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase and Kraken experience limited services amid markets turbulence
Both Coinbase’s and Kraken’s platforms were down or experiencing intermittent latency issues on Nov. 8 amid market turbulence, according to users’ complaints on Twitter. The news followed the day’s earlier revelation that crypto exchange Binance intends to acquire its rival FTX. According to Twitter users, services...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
CoinTelegraph
Binance tops up SAFU fund at $1 billion amid price fluctuations
As the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community of insurance of sufficient funds backing the network. In a tweet on Nov. 9, CZ said that the exchange has once again topped its Secure Asset Fund for Users...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
The World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Is Buying a Major Competitor. Here’s Why That Matters
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, just bought its fastest-rising competitor, FTX. Here's what that means for the crypto world and beyond
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and crypto here to stay despite market turmoil: Community
Despite crypto markets being on a downturn, members of the community have expressed their undying faith that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are here to stay. Even with the FTX and Alameda Research debacle highlighting issues within the crypto market, a community member urged others not to be stressed. The Twitter user argued that the crisis was only a black swan event that only FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and a few others could have seen coming. The community member believes that despite this, crypto is still here to stay.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
MiCA proponent cites FTX in advocating for regulation: ‘Crypto assets are not play money’
European Parliament economics committee member Stefan Berger has compared the current situation with FTX to the 2008 financial crisis, using “such Lehman Brothers moments” in justifying the need for regulating crypto. In a Nov. 9 tweet, Berger said proper regulation was needed to avoid issues that “cost enormous...
CoinTelegraph
Could Bitcoin have launched in the 1990s — Or was it waiting for Satoshi?
This year, Oct. 31 marked the 14th anniversary of the issuance of one of this century’s most consequential white papers — Satoshi Nakamoto’s “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” Its 2008 publication set off a “revolution in finance” and “heralded a new era for money, one that did not derive its value from governmental edict but rather from technological proficiency and ingenuity,” as NYDIG celebrated in its Nov. 4 newsletter.
CoinTelegraph
Fractional NFTs and what they mean for investing in real-world assets
While nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are currently suffering in the bowels of a bear market, some are using this time to build and develop new concepts with the technology. Once such new concept is fractional NFTs — an iteration of NFTs that enable multiple investors to own a piece of a single token.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
