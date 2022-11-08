I am so thankful for the support I received in my campaign for County Council from the voters, contributors, and Democratic Party volunteers. I also appreciate the efforts of the many other volunteers and personnel in our County Clerk’s office who made sure this election happened in a safe and secure manner. I thank the League of Women Voters and the Chamber of Commerce for hosting Forums to give all of the candidates an opportunity to express their views and get feedback from the community. The greatest experience during the campaign was talking to people about their concerns and needs and I look forward to continuing those conversations, and taking actions to address those concerns and needs, over the next 4 years. I am ready to serve you. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO