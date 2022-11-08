Read full article on original website
Gary Stradling: Thank You, Los Alamos
Thank you, people of Los Alamos county. The voice of the voters is and should be paramount. It has been interesting and fun to run for a County Council seat. I have really enjoyed the chance to interact with so many of you, to come to your homes, to meet you in the park, to observe your humanity, your variety of unique tastes and displays, your lovely homes, your families, and in other cases, your special needs and challenges. We are a diverse and wonderful community.
Time To Rebuild The Republican Party In Los Alamos County
In spite of some successes the Republican Party had at the national level this year, the Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) has stagnated and declined at the local level. It’s not because of electoral integrity. During the last two weeks I worked at two different polling locations, became familiar with the processes, and spent the last three days of the election counting absentee ballots. Our Los Alamos County Clerk’s office is professional, non-partisan, and absolutely free from any form of fraud or corruption. Our poll workers are the same.
Theresa Cull: Thank You, Los Alamos County!
I am so thankful for the support I received in my campaign for County Council from the voters, contributors, and Democratic Party volunteers. I also appreciate the efforts of the many other volunteers and personnel in our County Clerk’s office who made sure this election happened in a safe and secure manner. I thank the League of Women Voters and the Chamber of Commerce for hosting Forums to give all of the candidates an opportunity to express their views and get feedback from the community. The greatest experience during the campaign was talking to people about their concerns and needs and I look forward to continuing those conversations, and taking actions to address those concerns and needs, over the next 4 years. I am ready to serve you. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.
Vote Tuesday For The Three Republicans For Council
The two recent letters from George Chandler and Phil Gursky emphasize how we do not need any new leadership or ideas in Los Alamos. They obviously like it the way the county works now. The landlords and developers have a very cozy relationship with the government, but there is then little room for everyone else, the broad middle class, to have resources for their needs. We have a shrinking small business community, a housing crunch, and a bunch of elites that are oblivious. We do not even need to review the developers arguments, they are demonstrating the best reason to vote for a new direction.
Former Española mayor becomes NM Auditor
Former Española mayor Joseph Maestas, a Democrat, was elected state auditor on Tuesday, replacing Brian Colón. He defeated opponent Travis Steven Sanchez, a Libertarian, by 61.1% to 38.9%. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an...
Sandoval County Election results
These are the election results in Sandoval County, according to the Secretary of State’s numbers. 100% of precincts reported. Winner: Melanie Stansbury (D) 51% with 26,950 votes. United States Representative District 3:. Winner: Teresa Fernandez (D) 71% with 4,520 votes. Governor and Lieutenant Gov. of New Mexico:. Winner: Michelle...
Ryti: Thank You Los Alamos County
I am humbled to have been re-elected to continue serving as one of your Los Alamos County Councilors. I look forward to working with others elected Tuesday night: Theresa Cull, Melanee Hand, and Suzie Havemann and those still serving on Council to address our priorities. I heard the priorities of many citizens during the campaign, and I want to continue to hear from you over the next four years.
NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day
Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
Facing the Northern NM resource problems
Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post. The NY Times, citing the Associated Press, has the race at 51.8% to Grisham and 45.7% to Ronchetti,...
Governor candidates spend big as election nears
SANTA FE – This year’s race for governor could end up being the most expensive in New Mexico history – to no surprise of state residents who have seen a steady barrage of television ads in recent weeks. Republican Mark Ronchetti narrowly outraised Democratic Michelle Lujan Grisham...
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
Ryti, Hand, Havemann And Cull Elected To Los Alamos County Council
The four Democratic candidates for Los Alamos County Council in the 2022 General Election had the highest number of votes when the unofficial results were released by the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office. Incumbent Randall Ryti and first time candidates Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull and Suzie Havemann were elected by a large margin.
Candidate For Governor Mark Ronchetti Visits Los Alamos On Election Eve
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti and his wife Krysty arrive in Los Alamos Monday morning for a meet and greet event at Senor Tortas Restaurant. Although early voting numbers in Los Alamos County have been high, some 125 people turned out to support Ronchetti. Also on hand were Republican candidate for Congressional District 3 Alexis Johnson, Republican candidate for State Treasurer Harry Montoya and Republican candidate for Attorney General Jeremy Gay as well as local Republican candidates. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Election 2022: Polls Open Until 7 P.M., Almost 44 Percent Of Votes Already Cast In Los Alamos County
Polls have been open since 7 a.m. in Los Alamos County and will remain open until 7 p.m. this evening. County Clerk Naomi Maestas reported Monday afternoon that including 900 absentee ballots, some 43.6 percent of registered voters have already cast their vote. She said early in-person voter numbers were higher many days than the 2018 elections.
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
PNM customers continue to pay for San Juan coal plant that’s no longer operating
Power lines intersect in Albuquerque, N.M. in February 2022. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In the two months since the San Juan Generating Station shut down in New Mexico, the region’s customers have been paying the same rate for a facility that’s no longer giving them energy.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
Albuquerque FBI Division Accepting Nominations For Citizens Academy
The Albuquerque FBI is accepting nominations for its next Citizen Academy which begins Feb. 22, 2022. The Los Alamos Reporter attended this academy and learned so much about the FBI and especially the topics listed in the news release. Photo Courtesy FBI. FBI NEWS RELEASE. Nominations are being accepted for...
