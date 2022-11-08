ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
WOODS CROSS, UT
Disney On Ice is back in Utah!

Disney on Ice is back in Utah with stunning displays and a magical medley of modern tales!. Joseph Walsh stopped by Fresh Living to give us the scoop. For tickets and more information check out disneyonice.com.
UTAH STATE
Nation watching Senate race as last remaining voters cast ballots in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The polls are open. Many of Utah's 1,689,545 active registered voters have already cast their ballots thanks to Utah's secure vote-by-mail system, which was established years before the pandemic. And on Tuesday, the remaining voters are expected to arrive in person to participate in how their communities -- and country -- are governed.
UTAH STATE
Utah's Mike Lee faces tight race against independent Evan McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on U.S. Senate seats in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer. Evan McMullin has spent...
UTAH STATE
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. "We...
UTAH STATE
Utah's first 'Week of STEM' aims to expand offerings to more students statewide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox formally kicked off a week dedicated to inspiring and educating students in four critical areas. The state’s first “Week of STEM” runs November 7-10. Cox made an official proclamation for the week Monday morning at the STEM Action Center in South Salt Lake before an audience of middle and high school students.
UTAH STATE
Wyoming remains in GOP hands: 'The conservative fighter our state needs'

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (TND) — Wyoming has remained in the hands of the GOP after Tuesday's midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Governor Brad Little trounced Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston, while the state's single House seat went to GOP newcomer Harriet Hageman. Hageman will take over the seat currently held...
WYOMING STATE
Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
UTAH STATE

