KUTV
New Utah state flag may soon be decided as top 5 design options are revealed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force may soon announce a new state flag after they revealed the top five designs. They said they will hold a public meeting to review the top designs, which were voted on in a survey by over 44,100 Utah residents from across the state.
KUTV
Colder weather moving into Beehive State; dusting of snow possible along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving storm entered Utah Tuesday morning and gained strength Wednesday, leading to a moments of both extreme -- and not-so-extreme --- weather. The storm will keep the state's weather unsettled until at least the end of the day. This page will be updated...
KUTV
Utah election results initially delayed due to long lines at some polling locations
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Election results in Utah were expected to be delayed for at least 30 to 45 minutes due to long lines at some polling locations. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday at 7:48 p.m., just over 10 minutes before polls closed.
KUTV
Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
KUTV
Disney On Ice is back in Utah!
KUTV — Disney on Ice is back in Utah with stunning displays and a magical medley of modern tales!. Joseph Walsh stopped by Fresh Living to give us the scoop. For tickets and more information check out disneyonice.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and...
KUTV
Nation watching Senate race as last remaining voters cast ballots in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The polls are open. Many of Utah's 1,689,545 active registered voters have already cast their ballots thanks to Utah's secure vote-by-mail system, which was established years before the pandemic. And on Tuesday, the remaining voters are expected to arrive in person to participate in how their communities -- and country -- are governed.
KUTV
Utah's Mike Lee faces tight race against independent Evan McMullin
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on U.S. Senate seats in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer. Evan McMullin has spent...
KUTV
Early snow is prompting Utah ski resorts to open days, weeks before schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some ski resorts are opening early because of all the snow. Solitude Mountain Resort on Nov. 4 announced it would be opening the following Friday, Nov. 11 -- a week earlier than planned. It's their earliest opening day they've had since 2013. The resort...
KUTV
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
KUTV
Utah's first 'Week of STEM' aims to expand offerings to more students statewide
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox formally kicked off a week dedicated to inspiring and educating students in four critical areas. The state’s first “Week of STEM” runs November 7-10. Cox made an official proclamation for the week Monday morning at the STEM Action Center in South Salt Lake before an audience of middle and high school students.
KUTV
Wyoming remains in GOP hands: 'The conservative fighter our state needs'
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (TND) — Wyoming has remained in the hands of the GOP after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Governor Brad Little trounced Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston, while the state’s single House seat went to GOP newcomer Harriet Hageman. Hageman will take over the seat currently held...
KUTV
Some Utahns remain undecided on Senate race as Election Day approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With just one day left until the election, some voters are still unsure of whether they will support Sen. Mike Lee or his opponent, Evan McMullin. For other voters, like Sarah Kaye from Salt Lake City, she’s already made her decision. “I got...
KUTV
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KUTV
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
KUTV
'Buy Nothing' is a way to get what you need for free, help your neighbors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you search on social media or on the app store, you will find "Buy Nothing" groups are everywhere, including communities here in Utah. Buy Nothing is a movement that involves no money and people get what they need for free. The Buy Nothing...
KUTV
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
