ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 5

firefox
2d ago

anytime when someone gets hit by a car that late at night is asking g for it, I would feel sorry for the driver being drunk or intoxicated and hitting a homeless person hot in the crosswalk, nobody wins.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at a home on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers learned about the reported explosives in the home.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
WAIMANALO, HI
Outsider.com

Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail

A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy