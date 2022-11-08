Read full article on original website
anytime when someone gets hit by a car that late at night is asking g for it, I would feel sorry for the driver being drunk or intoxicated and hitting a homeless person hot in the crosswalk, nobody wins.
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Wahiawa
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorist, a 30-year-old male, was driving southbound on Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 9:08 p.m.
Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
Man critically injured in single-car crash on H-1 in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been critically injured in a single-car crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Medical Services said. Authorities said the crash happened in the eastbound direction of the freeway near the Kualakai Parkway off-ramp around 1 p.m. EMS treated the 32-year-old man and...
HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
Man, 32, critically injured in car crash on H-1 Freeway at Kualakai Parkway off-ramp
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a car crash that closed multiple lanes on the eastbound H1 Freeway near Kapolei, Wednesday afternoon. The single car crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on the H-3 Freeway Halawa-bound early Thursday morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Officials said the crash happened just before 1:50 a.m. near the Harano Tunnel when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed. EMS...
'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at a home on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers learned about the reported explosives in the home.
Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run Waimanalo dies; suspect at large
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died. Honolulu Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, and did not stop to help.
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
Road resurfacing will close section of H2 freeway starting November 28 through Dec. 16
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The H2 Freeway into Wilikina Drive will be fully closed northbound starting on November 28 through December 16 for resurfacing. The nightly closure, from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m., will start at the Wahaiwa offramp to the Lakeview Circle area.
Police searching for suspect after finding ‘hoax device,’ firearm
The Honolulu Police Department said an investigation is underway after a report of a possible explosive within a Honolulu home.
Windward Oahu residents sound the alarm over worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hauula residents are sounding the alarm over a section of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed more than two years ago. They say the severe erosion isn’t slowing down but getting worse. The Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the highway at the Pokiwai Bridge after...
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Suspect charged, accused of stealing water pipe, damaging Waianae barber shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial offender known to west side communities has been charged by the Honolulu prosecutor Wednesday. Allan Jardine, 40, faces one count of habitual property crime related to the theft of a water pipe on Sept. 24. Prosecutors say that pipe was attached to a larger water...
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
Update: Moped hit-and-run on Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
Storm drain improvement projects set for multiple roads in downtown Honolulu, Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Storm drain improvement projects will impact traffic on several roads in downtown Honolulu and in Chinatown over a period of about six months beginning on Nov. 14, according to the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance. A map of all of the affected roads and scheduled construction dates...
Kapolei resident shot with pellet gun while walking dogs
It is part of Sean Tiwanak's Sunday routine. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Tiwanak took his dogs for a walk near Kapolei High School when the unexpected happened.
Comments / 5