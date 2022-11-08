ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 3

Related
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Security and safety for your ballot

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Midterm Election in South Carolina is under lock and key, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission. "Elections in South Carolina are safer than they've ever been," Whitmire said. Whitmire explained that all ballot boxes stay locked at all times unless the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy