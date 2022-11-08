Read full article on original website
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
Incumbent candidates see wins during South Carolina election
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked a big night for incumbent candidates in several races across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster could be on a path to history. After winning a full second term as South Carolina’s governor, it would make him the state’s longest-serving since he was sworn into office after then-governor Nikki […]
Special session fails to deliver new abortion law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn't return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A number of...
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election. Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election.
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Nearly 1 in 5 in South Carolina have already voted in 2022 midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Before the polls open on Tuesday, nearly one in five South Carolina voters have already cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. More than 560,000 voters took advantage of 12 days of no excuse early voting, put into law earlier this year for the first time, according to statistics from the […]
Security and safety for your ballot
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Midterm Election in South Carolina is under lock and key, according to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission. "Elections in South Carolina are safer than they've ever been," Whitmire said. Whitmire explained that all ballot boxes stay locked at all times unless the...
South Carolina lawmakers to make last ditch effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state's abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators...
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Lowcountry voters approve multiple county, municipal referendums
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In addition to electing candidates to federal, state, and local offices, Lowcountry voters got to weigh in on a number of countywide and municipal referendums on Tuesday. Town of Mount Pleasant By a narrow margin, voters in the Town of Mount Pleasant agreed to pay higher property taxes in order to raise […]
South Carolina legislature’s final effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one […]
Over 560K South Carolinians voted during early voting period
Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.
