Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Donation Day at the Peoria Zoo
Donation Day is coming up at the Peoria Zoo. Although the zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, on Friday, November 25th the zoo is going admission free for the day. They do encourage donations, but the admission fee will be waived. You can visit the Peoria Zoo website...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
Central Illinois Proud
Women Leading a Dialogue | Jewish Federation of Peoria
The Jewish Federation of Peoria invites you to the “Women Leading a Dialogue” discussion at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Thursday, Nov. 10. For more information about the event, please visit the Jewish Federation’s website. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County’s longest running Veterans Parade celebrated 90 Years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - They marched a three-quarter mile route on Washington Street before gathering for several performances including the Air Force, Jazz Band, and Heartland Cloggers, and Dueling Accordions. Members in attendance Laurie Clooney and Greg Boyd expressed heartfelt messages supporting our troops and thanking them for their...
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
wcbu.org
Peoria government employee union waves a red flag about working conditions
Anyone who was in attendance at Tuesday’s City Council meeting noticed the sea of green AFSCME shirts representing an unusually large audience compared to the attendance council meetings typically bring in. The American Federation of State County & Municipal Employee (AFSCME) Local 3464 is a union representing employees of...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Fist bumps for freedom at Tremont Grade School
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Every Thursday morning for the past six years, Vietnam veteran Rick Otey and group of fellow veterans give fist bumps to kids coming in to Tremont Grade School. “We fist bump them just to encourage them and they’re more of an encouragement to us. I...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Prairie Eye Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Prairie Eye Center serves their patients seeking eye care in Central Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Voters choose to dissolve Tuscarora Fire Protection District
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters elected Tuesday to dissolve the Tuscarora Fire Protection District, which was placed on the ballot as a referendum after the district saw an increase in workload and a decrease in volunteers. The district will be absorbed into Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 9th
Piper was found as a stray and is about one year old. She is all set to be adopted and she’s ready to settle into a forever home. You can get more information on her and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
wcbu.org
As food carts vanish, Peoria weighs opening up downtown to more food trucks
After no street food carts took up the City of Peoria's offer for a fee-free application this year, the council is considering loosening the restrictions on food trucks downtown. Some downtown businesses are less than excited about the prospect. Lunchtime on the block surrounding the Peoria County Courthouse is a...
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Peoria man killed by police ask for support, transparency from city leaders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving family left in limbo are calling on Peoria leaders for support. Loved-ones of Samuel Vincent Richmond gathered outside of city hall Tuesday night and addressed the public, police, and city council members. “The most important thing for me is that we get justice...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Rivermen help CityLink Stuff-the-Bus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you visited the grocery store on Lindbergh Drive Sunday, you would have seen the Peoria Riverman and the President’s Cup trophy. The men were helping CityLink with their annual Stuff-The-Bus food drive. Shoppers were able to buy food items most needed this holiday,...
beltmag.com
Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland
Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics is on the move. Here is its new location
As part of its continuing effort to expand health care space for patients in the Galesburg area, OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics will be moving from its current location at the Galesburg Clinic to a building across the campus. The new location will be 3375 N. Seminary St. in the former OSF PromptCare location.
wcbu.org
Here's a closer look at the planning underway to revitalize downtown Pekin
The city of Pekin is developing a plan to revitalize its downtown business district along Court Street. It's an effort years in the making. Earlier this year, the city hired on Reader Area Development, Inc. to begin formulating a vision of what downtown Pekin could be. Erik Reader is the...
1470 WMBD
Concerns about downtown Courtyard by Marriott
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s apprently been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many may not have known about it until recently. 25 News reports they were told by a number of guests attending a local wedding over the weekend they reserved rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott weeks ahead of time.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
25newsnow.com
15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
Comments / 0