KOAT 7
BCSO investigating suspicious death in the east mountains
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains of the county. The sheriff's office says the death happened near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. Officials say the scene is being investigated as a homicide. Information is limited at this...
Suspicious death investigated as homicide south of Tijeras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains, south of Tijeras near Cedro. Information is limited but it is being investigated as a homicide. This story is developing.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Curative COVID-19 Testing Closed Until Monday
Curative COVID-19 PCR Rapid testing in Los Alamos County is closed today and Friday. Curative employees indicate that the testing site will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14 at the White Rock Town Hall, located at 139 Longview Dr., White Rock. Testing hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning left one man dead in downtown Albuquerque. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says the suspect lunged at officers with a knife when he was shot. Medina said the suspect was involved in a disturbance earlier Wednesday morning. He said around […]
Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and Menaul
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 2nd and Menaul around 11 p.m. to reports of a battered man. Officials say the man died while being transported to the hospital. No other information on the incident has been released. APD […]
VIDEO: APD helps man with broken down car, ends up arresting him
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque police officers helping a driver push his car find a couple of surprises and end up arresting him. It’s a glimpse of the kinds of things cops here come across every day. As one Albuquerque police officer asks how a driver is doing in his broken-down Mazda 3, another officer […]
Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will have a new sheriff. Democrat John Allen is projected to beat Republican Paul Pacheco. Wednesday’s morning numbers show Allen beating Pacheco with 54% of the vote. Democrat John Allen has highlighted his extensive background in law enforcement serving with the New Mexico State Police and 19 years in the […]
APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
Shoplifter threatens Family Dollar customers with gun
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shoplifting turned scary for a mother and her young daughter after the thief threatened them with a gun. It happened at the Family Dollar off 2nd Street in Los Ranchos on Saturday. The mother says she was with her 12-year-old daughter when they saw a man shoplifting when he noticed them […]
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
losalamosreporter.com
Ryti, Hand, Havemann And Cull Elected To Los Alamos County Council
The four Democratic candidates for Los Alamos County Council in the 2022 General Election had the highest number of votes when the unofficial results were released by the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office. Incumbent Randall Ryti and first time candidates Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull and Suzie Havemann were elected by a large margin.
kunm.org
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
Albuquerque FBI Division accepting forms for multiple-session class
Federal Bureau of Investigation is holding a class to show insight into its operations. Nominations for the class are now open.
rrobserver.com
APD looking for man charged in 2021 homicide
Police are looking for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman outside an apartment complex last year in Northeast Albuquerque. Michael Kelly, 29, is charged with an open count of murder in the Nov. 18, 2021, death of 29-year-old Brandi Rael. Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Coors closed between Blake and Arenal due to crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid […]
KRQE sits down with Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III on his final days in office
KRQE News 13 spoke with Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III who is finishing up nine years in office.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects. Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate …. Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need...
