Starkville, MS

247Sports

Q and A with Bulldog running backs Coach Jason Washington

Mississippi State’s running game has ground to something of a halt in the last three games. But winning in overtime on a touchdown carry by Jo’quavious Marks reminded that Bulldogs can pound the ground if called upon. Coach Jason Washington talked about his backs and updated Dillon Johnson’s practice status ahead of this Saturday’s Georgia game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
FMX 94.5

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart explains how Mike Leach's offense has evolved

Kirby Smart is moving on, because he has to. Saturday’s epic victory over previously undefeated Tennessee was great, but is in the past, and his top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have turned their attention to another group of Bulldogs, the ones from Mississippi State, who host Georgia on Saturday night in Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Following the Future: Week 12 Mississippi State commit tracker

Step inside to see how Mississippi State commitments fared in their latest outing on the gridiron. North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School 35, Norcross (Ga.) High School (7-3) 27 - Norcross receiver Nakai Poole had seven catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, had three tackles (two solos); season stats: 41 catches for 651 yards and seven touchdowns, 14 rushes for 60 yards and four touchdowns, three kickoff returns for 53 yards. Defensively, 10 tackles (six solos) and one fumble recovery.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm

NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
NOXAPATER, MS
WJTV 12

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD searching for home invader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
247Sports

247Sports

