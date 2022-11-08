Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mississippi State, Tulane among the picks of five Fontainebleau baseball signees
Fontainebleau baseball coach Johnny Wortmann couldn’t help but smile as his players and their families slowly rolled into the auditorium lobby on Nov. 9. He had good reason to be excited as five Fontainebleau baseball players signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college. “It’s exciting to...
Q and A with Bulldog running backs Coach Jason Washington
Mississippi State’s running game has ground to something of a halt in the last three games. But winning in overtime on a touchdown carry by Jo’quavious Marks reminded that Bulldogs can pound the ground if called upon. Coach Jason Washington talked about his backs and updated Dillon Johnson’s practice status ahead of this Saturday’s Georgia game.
Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking
In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart explains how Mike Leach's offense has evolved
Kirby Smart is moving on, because he has to. Saturday’s epic victory over previously undefeated Tennessee was great, but is in the past, and his top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have turned their attention to another group of Bulldogs, the ones from Mississippi State, who host Georgia on Saturday night in Starkville.
Following the Future: Week 12 Mississippi State commit tracker
Step inside to see how Mississippi State commitments fared in their latest outing on the gridiron. North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School 35, Norcross (Ga.) High School (7-3) 27 - Norcross receiver Nakai Poole had seven catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, had three tackles (two solos); season stats: 41 catches for 651 yards and seven touchdowns, 14 rushes for 60 yards and four touchdowns, three kickoff returns for 53 yards. Defensively, 10 tackles (six solos) and one fumble recovery.
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
Mississippi man on the run since April, arrested on capital murder charge
A Mississippi man wanted on a capital murder charge and on the run since an April fatal shooting has been captured. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, was found Monday hiding in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall...
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
wcbi.com
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make 18 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies and narcotics agents started making arrests early this morning. Many of the people charged were wanted for selling drugs. There were a few people with suspects...
