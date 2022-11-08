Read full article on original website
Yakima firefighters rebound from a lost home to save apartment complex
YAKIMA, Wash. — Sadly, firefighters won’t be able to save every home from sustaining serious damage from fires, but they will always try their hardest to mitigate the fallout. Although an electrical fire on Saturday night severely damaged a home near one part of town, Yakima firefighters saved an apartment complex from dismay elsewhere days later.
KIMA TV
Yakima house fire results in at least $150k in damages, YFD says
YAKIMA-- A Yakima house fire left between $150,000 to $175,000 in damages over the weekend, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. On Saturday Nov. 5, firefighters responded to an electrical fire at 1:27 a.m. The house was located in the 1600 block of S. 15th Ave. YFD says there were no...
Fire crews from the Tri-Cities, Benton County battle overnight house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A family of four is safe after a house fire early Sunday morning in Kennewick. Authorities said a 911 hang-up call led dispatchers to call back and learned the person’s home was on fire. It happened on the 2300 block of West 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire &...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
Yakima Herald Republic
Ecology, Yakima County tell Rocky Top landfill to clean up operations, stop nighttime work
The company operating a landfill on Rocky Top west of Yakima has been told by two regulatory agencies to clean up its act or face enforcement actions. The state Department of Ecology says the landfill — DTG Recycle — is emitting toxic gases into the atmosphere and must conduct cleanup work.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
yaktrinews.com
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
Yakima Herald Republic
Man killed in gang-related shooting in Outlook
A 44-year-old Outlook man was shot to death in what Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are characterizing as a gang-related killing Tuesday. Deputies were called to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for a gunshot victim late Tuesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies determined that the shooting happened near the intersection of Price and Outlook roads in Outlook, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect eluding police tries to ram State Patrol vehicle in Yakima, police say
Yakima police are looking for a driver who almost rammed a Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle during an early Tuesday morning car chase. The incident began around 1:40 a.m. in the area of South Fair Avenue and East Yakima Avenue when a Yakima police officer tried to stop a driver for reckless driving. The driver did not stop and drove off, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
Yakima Herald Republic
Arrest made after shots fired at occupied Yakima apartment in September
A suspect in a September shooting in northeast Yakima is in custody. A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the Sept. 17 incident. Police were called to the 200 block of...
nbcrightnow.com
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
KEPR
Richland man killed in single car crash
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
kpq.com
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency
A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after single car crash on I-90
