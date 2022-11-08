ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brooklyn Nets Hiring of Jacque Vaughn Sends NBA Twitter Into Frenzy

Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on...
USMNT Announces Full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-Man Squad for Qatar

USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Biggest Snubs From the USMNT's World Cup Roster

The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury

At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
