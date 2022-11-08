ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.

The construction is projected to last for 180 days with the estimated date of completion to be Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Improvements will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The repairs are set to include “demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations, installation of Automatic Retractable Screens at storm drain inlets, manhole frame and cover replacement at Southwest/‘Ewa-Makai corner of South King and Richards Streets, cleaning of existing drain lines and drainage structures and other associated improvements,” according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Department of Facility Maintenance.

Although streets will remain open, motorists are asked to consider alternate routes and to account for increased drive times during construction hours.

Affected streets include:

  • Kukui Street
  • River Street
  • Nu‘uanu Avenue
  • Fort Street
  • Maunakea Street
  • South Beretania Street
  • Pauahi Street
  • Hotel Street
  • Smith Street
  • Kekaulike Street
  • Bishop Street
  • Alakea Street
  • Bethel Street
  • Richards Street
  • Merchant Street
  • Queen Street
  • Mililani Street
  • Halekauwila Street

The city is asking for the public’s patience during these much needed improvements. There is a caution to watch out for workers and to follow all traffic regulations and posted signs.

