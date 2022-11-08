Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.

The construction is projected to last for 180 days with the estimated date of completion to be Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Improvements will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The repairs are set to include “demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations, installation of Automatic Retractable Screens at storm drain inlets, manhole frame and cover replacement at Southwest/‘Ewa-Makai corner of South King and Richards Streets, cleaning of existing drain lines and drainage structures and other associated improvements,” according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Department of Facility Maintenance.

Although streets will remain open, motorists are asked to consider alternate routes and to account for increased drive times during construction hours.

Affected streets include:

Kukui Street

River Street

Nu‘uanu Avenue

Fort Street

Maunakea Street

South Beretania Street

Pauahi Street

Hotel Street

Smith Street

Kekaulike Street

Bishop Street

Alakea Street

Bethel Street

Richards Street

Merchant Street

Queen Street

Mililani Street

Halekauwila Street

The city is asking for the public’s patience during these much needed improvements. There is a caution to watch out for workers and to follow all traffic regulations and posted signs.